Media release Zurich, Switzerland - May 11, 2023 - DKSH today announced the appointment of Chris Ritchie as new Head Business Unit Consumer Goods as of mid-August 2023. Based in Singapore, he will be a member of DKSH's Executive Committee and report to CEO Stefan P. Butz. Chris Ritchie follows Terry Seremetis, who, after four years, decided to pursue his career opportunities outside of DKSH as announced on January 3, 2023.



Chris Ritchie has 28 years of experience in the consumer goods industry. For the last four years, he was Chief Global Business Officer of Sazerac, a leading privately held American spirit company, where he oversaw operations in Asia Pacific and Europe. From 2016 to 2019, he was General Manager at Reckitt Benckiser, responsible for the growth market Philippines. Prior to that, from 2007 to 2016, he held various General Manager and Director positions at SABMiller in Asia, Europe, and Americas, including Managing Director of SABMiller Vietnam. From 1995 to 2006, he held regional and global marketing roles at P&G. Throughout his career, Chris has driven growth, route-to-market, and built strong teams, especially in developing markets. A Canadian citizen, Chris (50 years) holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Queen's University in Kingston, Canada.



Stefan P. Butz, CEO, said: "I would like to thank Terry again for the successful transformation and strong performance of our Consumer Goods business over the last four years. I am very pleased to welcome Chris to DKSH. With his growth mindset and deep consumer goods experience, I am very confident that, together with our proven leadership team, he will accelerate our growth strategy further." About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. www.dksh.com For more information please contact:



DKSH Holding Ltd.



Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 73 15

till.leisner@dksh.com



Demet Biçer

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 72 17

demet.bicer@dksh.com



