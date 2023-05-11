DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Media release
Zurich, Switzerland - May 11, 2023 - DKSH today announced the appointment of Chris Ritchie as new Head Business Unit Consumer Goods as of mid-August 2023. Based in Singapore, he will be a member of DKSH's Executive Committee and report to CEO Stefan P. Butz. Chris Ritchie follows Terry Seremetis, who, after four years, decided to pursue his career opportunities outside of DKSH as announced on January 3, 2023.
