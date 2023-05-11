Iveco Group N.V.: Iveco Group 2023 First Quarter Results

The following is an extract from the "Iveco Group 2023 First Quarter Results" press release. The complete press release can be accessed by visiting the media section of the Iveco Group corporate website: https://www.ivecogroup.com/media/corporate_press_releasesor consulting the accompanying PDF:

Iveco Group consolidated revenues of €3.4 billion (up 11.5% year-on-year).

Adjusted EBIT of €162 million and adjusted net income of €63 million.

Net cash of Industrial Activities at €1.1 billion.

Full year 2023 Financial Guidance updated upward.

Consolidated revenues of €3,399 million, up 11.5%. Net revenues of Industrial Activities of €3,328 million, up 10.6%, mainly due to positive price realisation and higher volumes.

Adjusted EBIT of €162million (€60 million increase compared to Q1 2022), with a 4.8%margin (up 150 bps compared to Q1 2022). Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of €134 million (€82 million in Q1 2022), with a 4.0%margin (up 130 bps compared to Q1 2022): positive price realisation, higher volumes and better mix more than offset higher raw material and energy costs.

Adjusted net income of €63 million (€21 million increase compared to Q1 2022), which primarily excludes a negative after-tax impact of €44 million from the agreed acquisition of full ownership of Nikola Iveco Europe GmbH. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of €0.21 (up €0.06 compared to Q1 2022).

Financial expenses of €74 million (€34 million in Q1 2022), increasing mainly as a consequence of higher interest rates and the impact of hyperinflation accounting in Argentina and Türkiye.

Reported income tax expense of €24 million, with adjusted effective tax rate (adjusted ETR) of 28% reflecting different tax rates applied in the jurisdictions where the Group operates and some other discrete items.

Net cash of Industrial Activities at €1,103 million (€1,727 million at 31st December 2022). Free cash flow of Industrial Activitiesnegative for €593 million (€427 million lower compared to Q1 2022) primarily due to the impact on inventory level deriving from high demand, as well as component shortage and supply chain issues.

Available liquidity at €3,980 million as of 31st March 2023, down €384 million from 31st December 2022, including €2,051 million of undrawn committed facilities.

