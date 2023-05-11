DJ SolidusX: Review on SolidusX new referral program Comprising High Incentives And Attractive Rewards for Digital Marketers

SolidusX SolidusX: Review on SolidusX new referral program Comprising High Incentives And Attractive Rewards for Digital Marketers 11-May-2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Review on SolidusX new referral program Comprising High Incentives And Attractive Rewards for Digital Marketers

NEWS RELEASE BY SOLIDUSX

Download PDFDownload multimedia

London | May 10, 2023

SolidiusX, a leading blockchain-based investment platform, has announced the launch of its highly-anticipated referral program. The program is designed to reward users for spreading the word about SolidiusX and bringing new investors onto the platform.

According to the latest announcements, users can share their unique referral link with friends, family, and colleagues to participate in the referral program. The referring user earns a 5% commission (up to USD1,000) based on the deposit amounts of new users who signed up using the referral link. The bonus funds are instantly credited to the referrer's account as a cash balance.

SolidusX referral program comes with great flexibility to its clients, helping the company reach more prospective traders and investors globally. For instance, you share the referral link on SolidusX using any kind of online media. It can be social media, blogs, email, or online news sites. Anywhere you share the link and manage to reach a new client will be counted by the company for a bonus.

Furthermore, SolidusX announces more rewards for clients with high referral track records. As a registered user, you can easily monitor your referral marketing progress by using the company's official dashboard dedicated to its users. The easy-to-use features and sophisticated user-interface help beginners comfortably adapt to the competitive markets and succeed in the long run.

"We're thrilled to be launching our referral program, which we believe will be a game-changer for our platform," said David Ginsburg, Investment Director of SolidiusX. "By rewarding our users for sharing the benefits of SolidiusX with their networks, we hope to attract a wave of new investors to our platform and build a strong community of like-minded individuals."

Ginsburg added, "We believe that our referral program is a win-win for everyone involved. Our existing users get rewarded for helping us grow our community, while new users get to experience the benefits of our platform and earn valuable SOLX tokens in the process."

In addition to providing valuable rewards to users, the referral program is also expected to help SolidiusX expand its reach and attract new investors to the platform. With its cutting-edge blockchain technology and innovative investment products, SolidiusX has quickly become one of the most popular investment platforms in the cryptocurrency space.

"Our platform offers investors a unique combination of security, transparency, and flexibility," said Ginsburg. "We're confident that once new users experience the benefits of SolidiusX for themselves, they'll become loyal members of our community and help us continue to grow and innovate."

The launch of the referral program comes on the heels of several other major announcements from SolidiusX, including the launch of its new mobile app and the addition of several new investment products to the platform. With these exciting developments, SolidiusX is poised to become a major player in the rapidly-evolving world of blockchain-based investing.

Finally, the new referral program is exciting for SolidiusX and its users. By incentivizing users to share the benefits of the platform with their networks, SolidiusX is poised to attract a wave of new investors and build a strong community of like-minded individuals. With its cutting-edge technology, innovative investment products, and generous rewards program, SolidiusX is quickly becoming one of the most promising investment platforms in the cryptocurrency space.

About SolidusX:

SolidusX, an innovative trading platform developed by London-based Solidus Capital in 2021, provides novice and experienced investors with quick access to global financial markets by helping them to take maximum advantage of the market trends in cryptocurrencies, foreign exchange, corporate stocks, and other asset classes.

The elegant UI with multiple-screen support of SolidusX allows for a fully customizable trading experience. SolidusX is simple to use, even for inexperienced traders, and offers professional trading tools such as producing different sorts of graphics and completing trades using visuals. SolidusX outperforms its competition with minimal transaction costs in rapid, dependable, and cost-effective trading.

The SolidusX trading platform provides 24/7 help, especially when markets are unpredictable, and deeply assesses how users want to invest their money and achieve financial success. Each trader will receive the appropriate instruction, regardless of their experience level in online trading and investing operations.

SolidusX manages to establish itself as a safe and secure online exchange thanks to its upgraded 2FA and fingerprint access control. The company continues redefining online trading by combining this with powerful trading tools on a legitimate platform.

Contact Details

SolidusX

SolidusX Team

+44 20 8154 3483

investors@solidusx.com

Company Website

https://solidusx.com/

SolidusX Media Channels

VISIT FACEBOOKVISIT LINKEDINVISIT TWITTER

Tags

SOLIDUSXBITCOINETHERIUMCRYPTOBLOCKCHAIN

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1629995 11-May-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1629995&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2023 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)