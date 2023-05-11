Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023
11.05.2023 | 08:02
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 11

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / The Company announces that on 10 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:10 May 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,734
Lowest price paid per share:£ 53.0400
Highest price paid per share:£ 54.8000
Average price paid per share:£ 54.0512


The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,844,242 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,734 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 10 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,734

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.8000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.0400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 54.0512

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

10/05/2023

08:18:11

BST

45

54.8000

XLON

764504858167879

10/05/2023

08:27:59

BST

42

54.7800

XLON

764504858168518

10/05/2023

08:53:49

BST

56

54.7000

XLON

764504858170082

10/05/2023

09:19:12

BST

96

54.5600

XLON

764504858171826

10/05/2023

09:45:01

BST

103

54.6600

XLON

764504858173059

10/05/2023

10:18:39

BST

100

54.7800

XLON

764504858174647

10/05/2023

10:30:32

BST

123

54.7200

XLON

764504858175189

10/05/2023

11:22:37

BST

115

54.7000

XLON

764504858177116

10/05/2023

12:01:52

BST

87

54.4400

XLON

764504858178765

10/05/2023

12:17:56

BST

86

54.4800

XLON

764504858179402

10/05/2023

12:54:04

BST

85

54.5000

XLON

764504858181037

10/05/2023

13:30:37

BST

83

54.5400

XLON

764504858183191

10/05/2023

13:46:24

BST

76

54.4600

XLON

764504858184579

10/05/2023

13:54:31

BST

72

54.4000

XLON

764504858185305

10/05/2023

14:13:55

BST

26

54.4000

XLON

764504858186608

10/05/2023

14:13:55

BST

45

54.4000

XLON

764504858186609

10/05/2023

14:29:12

BST

20

54.3000

XLON

764504858188192

10/05/2023

14:29:12

BST

60

54.3000

XLON

764504858188193

10/05/2023

14:36:31

BST

61

54.1800

XLON

764504858189773

10/05/2023

14:40:47

BST

77

54.1200

XLON

764504858190564

10/05/2023

14:47:31

BST

76

53.9000

XLON

764504858191894

10/05/2023

14:51:39

BST

24

53.7200

XLON

764504858192627

10/05/2023

14:51:39

BST

59

53.7200

XLON

764504858192626

10/05/2023

14:59:58

BST

107

53.7600

XLON

764504858193945

10/05/2023

15:08:11

BST

90

53.7600

XLON

764504858195319

10/05/2023

15:15:00

BST

80

53.7000

XLON

764504858196072

10/05/2023

15:22:12

BST

106

53.5000

XLON

764504858197076

10/05/2023

15:32:09

BST

78

53.5800

XLON

764504858198375

10/05/2023

15:37:00

BST

105

53.6400

XLON

764504858198945

10/05/2023

15:47:34

BST

81

53.5000

XLON

764504858200719

10/05/2023

15:53:41

BST

98

53.4000

XLON

764504858201505

10/05/2023

16:02:36

BST

100

53.2600

XLON

764504858202506

10/05/2023

16:09:10

BST

82

53.2400

XLON

764504858203410

10/05/2023

16:15:40

BST

86

53.0800

XLON

764504858204180

10/05/2023

16:25:36

BST

16

53.0400

XLON

764504858205702

10/05/2023

16:26:13

BST

23

53.0400

XLON

764504858205844

10/05/2023

16:26:13

BST

63

53.0400

XLON

764504858205845

10/05/2023

16:29:54

BST

2

53.1200

XLON

764504858206697

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754171/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-May-11

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
