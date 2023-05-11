InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 11

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / The Company announces that on 10 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 10 May 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,734 Lowest price paid per share: £ 53.0400 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.8000 Average price paid per share: £ 54.0512



The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,844,242 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,734 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 10 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,734 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.8000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.0400 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 54.0512

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 10/05/2023 08:18:11 BST 45 54.8000 XLON 764504858167879 10/05/2023 08:27:59 BST 42 54.7800 XLON 764504858168518 10/05/2023 08:53:49 BST 56 54.7000 XLON 764504858170082 10/05/2023 09:19:12 BST 96 54.5600 XLON 764504858171826 10/05/2023 09:45:01 BST 103 54.6600 XLON 764504858173059 10/05/2023 10:18:39 BST 100 54.7800 XLON 764504858174647 10/05/2023 10:30:32 BST 123 54.7200 XLON 764504858175189 10/05/2023 11:22:37 BST 115 54.7000 XLON 764504858177116 10/05/2023 12:01:52 BST 87 54.4400 XLON 764504858178765 10/05/2023 12:17:56 BST 86 54.4800 XLON 764504858179402 10/05/2023 12:54:04 BST 85 54.5000 XLON 764504858181037 10/05/2023 13:30:37 BST 83 54.5400 XLON 764504858183191 10/05/2023 13:46:24 BST 76 54.4600 XLON 764504858184579 10/05/2023 13:54:31 BST 72 54.4000 XLON 764504858185305 10/05/2023 14:13:55 BST 26 54.4000 XLON 764504858186608 10/05/2023 14:13:55 BST 45 54.4000 XLON 764504858186609 10/05/2023 14:29:12 BST 20 54.3000 XLON 764504858188192 10/05/2023 14:29:12 BST 60 54.3000 XLON 764504858188193 10/05/2023 14:36:31 BST 61 54.1800 XLON 764504858189773 10/05/2023 14:40:47 BST 77 54.1200 XLON 764504858190564 10/05/2023 14:47:31 BST 76 53.9000 XLON 764504858191894 10/05/2023 14:51:39 BST 24 53.7200 XLON 764504858192627 10/05/2023 14:51:39 BST 59 53.7200 XLON 764504858192626 10/05/2023 14:59:58 BST 107 53.7600 XLON 764504858193945 10/05/2023 15:08:11 BST 90 53.7600 XLON 764504858195319 10/05/2023 15:15:00 BST 80 53.7000 XLON 764504858196072 10/05/2023 15:22:12 BST 106 53.5000 XLON 764504858197076 10/05/2023 15:32:09 BST 78 53.5800 XLON 764504858198375 10/05/2023 15:37:00 BST 105 53.6400 XLON 764504858198945 10/05/2023 15:47:34 BST 81 53.5000 XLON 764504858200719 10/05/2023 15:53:41 BST 98 53.4000 XLON 764504858201505 10/05/2023 16:02:36 BST 100 53.2600 XLON 764504858202506 10/05/2023 16:09:10 BST 82 53.2400 XLON 764504858203410 10/05/2023 16:15:40 BST 86 53.0800 XLON 764504858204180 10/05/2023 16:25:36 BST 16 53.0400 XLON 764504858205702 10/05/2023 16:26:13 BST 23 53.0400 XLON 764504858205844 10/05/2023 16:26:13 BST 63 53.0400 XLON 764504858205845 10/05/2023 16:29:54 BST 2 53.1200 XLON 764504858206697

