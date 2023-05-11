InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 11

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / The Company announces that on 10 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|10 May 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,734
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 53.0400
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 54.8000
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 54.0512
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,844,242 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,734 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 10 May 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,734
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.8000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.0400
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 54.0512
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
10/05/2023
08:18:11
BST
45
54.8000
XLON
764504858167879
10/05/2023
08:27:59
BST
42
54.7800
XLON
764504858168518
10/05/2023
08:53:49
BST
56
54.7000
XLON
764504858170082
10/05/2023
09:19:12
BST
96
54.5600
XLON
764504858171826
10/05/2023
09:45:01
BST
103
54.6600
XLON
764504858173059
10/05/2023
10:18:39
BST
100
54.7800
XLON
764504858174647
10/05/2023
10:30:32
BST
123
54.7200
XLON
764504858175189
10/05/2023
11:22:37
BST
115
54.7000
XLON
764504858177116
10/05/2023
12:01:52
BST
87
54.4400
XLON
764504858178765
10/05/2023
12:17:56
BST
86
54.4800
XLON
764504858179402
10/05/2023
12:54:04
BST
85
54.5000
XLON
764504858181037
10/05/2023
13:30:37
BST
83
54.5400
XLON
764504858183191
10/05/2023
13:46:24
BST
76
54.4600
XLON
764504858184579
10/05/2023
13:54:31
BST
72
54.4000
XLON
764504858185305
10/05/2023
14:13:55
BST
26
54.4000
XLON
764504858186608
10/05/2023
14:13:55
BST
45
54.4000
XLON
764504858186609
10/05/2023
14:29:12
BST
20
54.3000
XLON
764504858188192
10/05/2023
14:29:12
BST
60
54.3000
XLON
764504858188193
10/05/2023
14:36:31
BST
61
54.1800
XLON
764504858189773
10/05/2023
14:40:47
BST
77
54.1200
XLON
764504858190564
10/05/2023
14:47:31
BST
76
53.9000
XLON
764504858191894
10/05/2023
14:51:39
BST
24
53.7200
XLON
764504858192627
10/05/2023
14:51:39
BST
59
53.7200
XLON
764504858192626
10/05/2023
14:59:58
BST
107
53.7600
XLON
764504858193945
10/05/2023
15:08:11
BST
90
53.7600
XLON
764504858195319
10/05/2023
15:15:00
BST
80
53.7000
XLON
764504858196072
10/05/2023
15:22:12
BST
106
53.5000
XLON
764504858197076
10/05/2023
15:32:09
BST
78
53.5800
XLON
764504858198375
10/05/2023
15:37:00
BST
105
53.6400
XLON
764504858198945
10/05/2023
15:47:34
BST
81
53.5000
XLON
764504858200719
10/05/2023
15:53:41
BST
98
53.4000
XLON
764504858201505
10/05/2023
16:02:36
BST
100
53.2600
XLON
764504858202506
10/05/2023
16:09:10
BST
82
53.2400
XLON
764504858203410
10/05/2023
16:15:40
BST
86
53.0800
XLON
764504858204180
10/05/2023
16:25:36
BST
16
53.0400
XLON
764504858205702
10/05/2023
16:26:13
BST
23
53.0400
XLON
764504858205844
10/05/2023
16:26:13
BST
63
53.0400
XLON
764504858205845
10/05/2023
16:29:54
BST
2
53.1200
XLON
764504858206697
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLCView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754171/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-May-11