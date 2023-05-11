

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Life Holding AG (SZLMY.PK, SLHN.VX), a Swiss-based life insurance provider, reported that its first quarter fee income rose to 595 million Swiss francs from 579 million francs last year. Growth of 7% in local currency was mainly attributable to own and third-party products and services, while Asset Managers was exposed to a challenging market environment.



The Group generated premiums of 7.5 billion francs in the first quarter, an increase of 11% in local currency.



The Swiss Life Group further expanded its fee business in the first quarter of 2023 and generated.



The company said it remains well on track to achieve or exceed the Group's financial targets by 2024, with its 'Swiss Life 2024' Group-wide program.



