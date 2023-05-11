CJ Logistics Builds Saudi Arabia's First Dedicated eCommerce Global Distribution Center to Target Middle East Market

- The country's first eCommerce customized global distribution center will be completed in 2024.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Logistics, a leading provider of logistics solutions worldwide, announced plans to build a Global Distribution Center (GDC) in Saudi Arabia by 2024.





The GDC will be the first dedicated e-commerce logistics facility in Saudi Arabia. It will be located in Riyadh's Special Integrated Logistics Zone, which was established by the Saudi Government at King Khalid International Airport to become a global logistics hub.

On May 10, the company had the business launch ceremony with the Saudi Arabian General Authority Civil Aviation (GACA) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The proposed facility is a state-of-the-art logistics center with a gross floor area of 18,000 square meters and a daily throughput capacity of 15,000 boxes. It will serve as a forwarding base and hub for logistics in the region, connecting the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

CJ Logistics signed an eight-year long-term contract with iHub before establishing the GDC. The new center will offer international delivery of iHerb products to the Middle East, one of the largest online retailers for health and wellness products.

"The Saudi e-commerce market has the richest growth potential in the Middle East and the geographical advantage of connecting Africa and Europe," said Kang Sin-ho, CEO of CJ Logistics. "We will spare no support for state-of-the-art logistics technology and infrastructure so that the GDC can become a logistics hub that leads the Middle East e-commerce market."

About CJ Logistics

CJ Logistics (https://www.cjlogistics.com/en/main) provides integrated global supply chain services, maximizing customer value through continuous improvement and innovation. Currently, CJ Logistics operates technology-driven logistics businesses at 249 bases in 36 countries around the world. With a focus on social responsibility and sustainability through growth with customers and communities, CJ Logistics prioritizes the well-being of the end consumer. CJ Logistics offers an integrated, one-stop SCM service platform with air and sea international freight forwarding, warehousing and transportation contract logistics, asset-based transportation, parcel and express delivery, and supply chain consulting. As a lead logistics partner (LLP), third-party logistics provider (3PL) and supply chain consultant, CJ Logistics helps customers leverage supply chain management as a competitive advantage, reducing total system costs, transforming business processes, improving service and facilitating growth and change.

