abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration

To:Company Announcements

Date:11 May 2023

Company:abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Subject:Dividend Declaration

First Interim Dividend

The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a property income dividend of 1.0p per share payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2023:

Ex-Dividend Date -18 May 2023

Record Date -19 May 2023

Payment Date -31 May 2023

Dividend per Share -1.0p

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel:01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745186