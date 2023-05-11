abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 11
To:Company Announcements
Date:11 May 2023
Company:abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
Subject:Dividend Declaration
First Interim Dividend
The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a property income dividend of 1.0p per share payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2023:
Ex-Dividend Date -18 May 2023
Record Date -19 May 2023
Payment Date -31 May 2023
Dividend per Share -1.0p
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel:01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186