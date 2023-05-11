Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023
11.05.2023 | 08:06
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 11

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)
LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Directorate Change

As noted in the Chair's Review to the Company's 2022 Annual Report, Norman Crighton, who has served as Chair since the Company's launch in 2013, is due to rotate off the Board following 10 years of service.

The Board is pleased to announce that it has now given consideration to Chair succession and believes it to be in the best interests of the Company that Krishna Shanmuganathan, who was appointed to the Board as an independent non-executive director in June 2022, be appointed as the Company's new independent Chair immediately following the 2023 AGM to be held on 20 July 2023.

For further information please contact:

Singer Capital Markets
James Maxwell/ James Fischer - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales		+44 20 7496 3000
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Le Page		+44 1481 745 001

Website

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com


