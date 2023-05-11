Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Directorate Change

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Directorate Change

As noted in the Chair's Review to the Company's 2022 Annual Report, Norman Crighton, who has served as Chair since the Company's launch in 2013, is due to rotate off the Board following 10 years of service.

The Board is pleased to announce that it has now given consideration to Chair succession and believes it to be in the best interests of the Company that Krishna Shanmuganathan, who was appointed to the Board as an independent non-executive director in June 2022, be appointed as the Company's new independent Chair immediately following the 2023 AGM to be held on 20 July 2023.

