KR1 plc - Investment: Code & State

11 May 2023

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: Code & State

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$500,000 into Code and State (Cayman) Ltd. ("Code & State") through a 'Simple Agreement for Future Equity' ("SAFE").

Code & State is a Web3 venture studio empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to build and earn on the Internet Computer (formerly Dfinity). The Internet Computer is a blockchain that enables secure, autonomous, and tamper-proof canisters, which represent an evolution of smart contracts. Code & State incubates and helps fund the building of new tools, systems and frameworks on the Internet Computer.

Keld van Schreven, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"We have been very impressed with Cédric Waldburger and Artia Moghbel, the co-founders of Code & State and are keen to help support them on their mission to kickstart the Internet Computer's developer ecosystem."

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

