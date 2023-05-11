Capital for Colleagues plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Financials

11 May 2023

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Deborah (Deb) Oxley, OBE, has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

As Chief Executive Officer of the Employee Ownership Association (the EOA) from 2015 to 2022, Deb led the national campaign to increase the profile and impact of employee ownership in the UK. An influential and passionate advocate, Deb represented the UK employee ownership sector with business groups, created partnerships within industry and was pivotal in shaping employee ownership focussed industry leadership groups. Since leaving the EOA, Deb has founded Oxley Works, a specialist consultancy working with employee owned and purpose driven enterprises. Deb was awarded an OBE in 2019 for her services to employee ownership and social enterprise and became a Deputy Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire in 2021.

Deb Oxley commented:

'After stepping down from leading the Employee Ownership Association, I have been keen to remain involved in supporting SME and family-owned businesses to effectively manage their succession and growth plans. Joining the team at C4C provides a unique opportunity to do this, as they provide both financial investment and valuable advice whilst contributing to the continued growth of employee ownership in the UK.'

Alistair Currie, the CEO of Capital for Colleagues, said:

'We are delighted to welcome Deb to the Board of Capital for Colleagues. As a long standing public champion of employee ownership, Deb brings extensive and complementary EOB experience and commitment to our company. We look forward to working with Deb, as we continue our mission to invest in robust, commercially sound businesses that showcase the material social and economic benefits achievable through employee ownership.'

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:



CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

John Lewis, Finance Director

01985 201 980 PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Mark Anwyl 020 7469 0930

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Deb Oxley that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Growth Market Apex Rulebook.

CURRENT DIRECTORSHIPS PAST DIRECTORSHIPS Oxley Works Ltd Thinking Place Limited Gripple Limited Employee Ownership Association Loadhog Limited Shaw Healthcare EOT Limited Sewell Estates Trustee Limited Catzero Limited Ownership at Work Growth Led Innovation Driven Employee Company Ltd

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).