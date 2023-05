The shares in Norsk Hydro ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 5.65 as from today, May 11, 2023.

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act