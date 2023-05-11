PGS ASA: Carbon Storage Acquisition Contract

May 11, 2023, Oslo, Norway: PGS has entered into a seismic acquisition contract* for carbon storage offshore Norway by an independent energy company. The project is scheduled to start in September and has a duration of approximately one month.



"In 2022 we established a strong position in the carbon storage geo-services market, and successfully completed four carbon storage acquisition jobs. I am very pleased with this contract in an early phase of thecarbon capture and storage market," says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

PGS announces contract awards and MultiClient projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, MultiClient projects with a duration of 2 months or more, and strategically important contracts.



*The contract was included in the order book disclosed in PGS Q1 2023 earnings release and presentation.

FOR DETAILS PGS, CONTACT: Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35





