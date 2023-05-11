

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L), a German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, on Thursday reported a decline in earnings for the first-quarter, amidst special charges, which primarily comprised an impairment loss due to significantly reduced market price expectations for glyphosate.



In addition, the company has confirmed its annual outlook.



For the three-month period, Bayer posted a net income of 2.178 billion euros or 2.22 euros per share, lesser than 3.291 billion euros or 3.35 euros per share, recorded for the same period of 2022.



The Group earnings were mainly weighed down by the glyphosate business and inflation, and were also impacted by R&D investment at Pharmaceuticals, which remained high.



EBIT before special items was at 3.404 billion euros as against last year's 4.172 billion euros.



EBIT stood at 2.973 billion euros, versus 4.212 billion euros of previous year.



EBITDA before special items moved down to 4.471 billion euros from 5.251 billion euros of 2022.



Special items were at -431 million euros, compared with +40 million euros posted a year ago.



The Group registered first-quarter sales at 14.389 billion euros, compared with 14.639 billion euros of previous year.



Looking ahead, for full year 2023, Bayer has reaffirmed its guidance based on the average monthly exchange rates from 2022.



On February 28, the company had announced that it it was expecting full-year 2023 core earnings per share of 7.20 euros - 7.40 euros, with adjusted EBITDA of 12.5 billion euros - 13.0 billion euros, on a currency-adjusted basis, both below the prior year.



The company still expects to generate sales of 51 billion euros - 52 billion euros, on a currency-adjusted basis, higher than last year.



For full year 2022, the Group had posted its core earnings per share at 7.94 euros, with adjusted EBITDA of 13.51 billion euros, on sales of 50.74 billion euros.



