Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 11
[11.05.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.05.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,379,000.00
|EUR
|0
|213,963,665.37
|8.7766
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.05.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|892,813.67
|88.5728
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.05.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,217,969.02
|100.748
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.05.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|123,002.00
|USD
|0
|13,403,547.52
|108.9702
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.05.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|69,889.00
|GBP
|0
|7,464,399.72
|106.8036
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.05.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|81,231.00
|EUR
|0
|8,452,940.17
|104.0605
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.05.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,540,379.33
|98.5989
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.05.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,105,618.00
|USD
|0
|64,313,989.55
|9.0511
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.05.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|31,027,844.96
|10.2728
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.05.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|639,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,500,453.85
|10.1611