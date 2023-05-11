Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
11.05.2023 | 08:46
DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 11-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 10 May 2023 it purchased a total of 181,048 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            111,983 
Number of ordinary shares purchased                   69,065 
 
                            EUR1.0500 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.9140 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0340     GBP0.9050 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0413     GBP0.9090

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 679,891,512 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
290       1.0360        XDUB     08:44:50      00027693962TRDU1 
288       1.0360        XDUB     08:46:04      00027693968TRDU1 
3,222      1.0360        XDUB     08:47:16      00027693975TRDU1 
2,850      1.0360        XDUB     09:00:46      00027694239TRDU1 
261       1.0360        XDUB     09:00:46      00027694238TRDU1 
29        1.0340        XDUB     09:14:40      00027694375TRDU1 
208       1.0380        XDUB     10:09:32      00027694704TRDU1 
3,750      1.0380        XDUB     10:09:32      00027694705TRDU1 
4        1.0380        XDUB     10:09:32      00027694706TRDU1 
8,129      1.0380        XDUB     10:09:33      00027694708TRDU1 
13        1.0380        XDUB     10:09:33      00027694707TRDU1 
2,834      1.0380        XDUB     10:21:21      00027694762TRDU1 
1,082      1.0380        XDUB     10:31:31      00027694907TRDU1 
1,750      1.0380        XDUB     10:31:31      00027694906TRDU1 
2,183      1.0380        XDUB     10:46:40      00027695007TRDU1 
502       1.0380        XDUB     10:46:40      00027695008TRDU1 
1,893      1.0380        XDUB     12:18:41      00027695641TRDU1 
1,894      1.0380        XDUB     12:18:41      00027695640TRDU1 
457       1.0380        XDUB     12:18:41      00027695639TRDU1 
396       1.0400        XDUB     12:18:46      00027695650TRDU1 
88        1.0400        XDUB     12:18:46      00027695649TRDU1 
391       1.0400        XDUB     12:18:46      00027695652TRDU1 
440       1.0400        XDUB     12:18:46      00027695651TRDU1 
9,651      1.0400        XDUB     12:18:46      00027695653TRDU1 
5,933      1.0400        XDUB     13:08:08      00027696047TRDU1 
8,565      1.0400        XDUB     13:08:08      00027696046TRDU1 
3,780      1.0440        XDUB     14:13:53      00027696436TRDU1 
3,208      1.0440        XDUB     14:13:53      00027696437TRDU1 
653       1.0440        XDUB     14:42:47      00027696687TRDU1 
10,575      1.0440        XDUB     14:42:47      00027696686TRDU1 
5,966      1.0440        XDUB     14:42:47      00027696685TRDU1 
1,819      1.0440        XDUB     14:42:47      00027696684TRDU1 
1,238      1.0440        XDUB     15:07:09      00027697019TRDU1 
1,750      1.0440        XDUB     15:07:09      00027697018TRDU1 
469       1.0440        XDUB     15:14:44      00027697130TRDU1 
1,331      1.0440        XDUB     15:16:04      00027697148TRDU1 
3,170      1.0440        XDUB     15:19:31      00027697233TRDU1 
281       1.0440        XDUB     15:28:01      00027697284TRDU1 
2,814      1.0440        XDUB     15:28:01      00027697285TRDU1 
798       1.0420        XDUB     15:36:54      00027697378TRDU1 
1,000      1.0420        XDUB     15:36:54      00027697377TRDU1 
355       1.0420        XDUB     15:42:01      00027697428TRDU1 
75        1.0420        XDUB     15:42:01      00027697429TRDU1 
2,519      1.0420        XDUB     15:45:08      00027697460TRDU1 
417       1.0420        XDUB     15:45:08      00027697459TRDU1 
55        1.0420        XDUB     15:51:25      00027697516TRDU1 
47        1.0420        XDUB     15:51:25      00027697517TRDU1 
34        1.0420        XDUB     15:51:39      00027697522TRDU1 
21        1.0420        XDUB     15:51:39      00027697523TRDU1 
2,737      1.0420        XDUB     15:58:46      00027697604TRDU1 
797       1.0420        XDUB     15:59:00      00027697606TRDU1 
33        1.0420        XDUB     15:59:00      00027697605TRDU1 
25        1.0420        XDUB     16:01:15      00027697707TRDU1 
3,695      1.0440        XDUB     16:11:11      00027697888TRDU1 
2,237      1.0440        XDUB     16:11:29      00027697892TRDU1 
724       1.0500        XDUB     16:17:30      00027697969TRDU1 
1,376      1.0500        XDUB     16:17:30      00027697970TRDU1 
879       1.0500        XDUB     16:17:30      00027697971TRDU1 
2        1.0500        XDUB     16:17:30      00027697972TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,380      0.9060        XLON     13:28:29      00027696128TRDU1 
68        0.9080        XLON     13:38:06      00027696190TRDU1 
25        0.9080        XLON     13:38:07      00027696192TRDU1 
2,326      0.9080        XLON     13:38:07      00027696191TRDU1 
2,197      0.9080        XLON     13:47:52      00027696257TRDU1 
358       0.9080        XLON     13:47:52      00027696258TRDU1 
436       0.9080        XLON     13:58:16      00027696308TRDU1 
960       0.9080        XLON     13:58:16      00027696307TRDU1 
863       0.9080        XLON     14:03:37      00027696380TRDU1 
876       0.9080        XLON     14:06:49      00027696408TRDU1 
2,670      0.9080        XLON     14:42:47      00027696683TRDU1 
8,108      0.9080        XLON     14:42:47      00027696682TRDU1 
912       0.9080        XLON     14:42:47      00027696681TRDU1 
1,663      0.9060        XLON     14:42:48      00027696689TRDU1 
2,708      0.9060        XLON     14:42:48      00027696688TRDU1 
1,628      0.9050        XLON     14:42:51      00027696691TRDU1 
815       0.9050        XLON     14:42:51      00027696690TRDU1 
2,163      0.9090        XLON     16:11:06      00027697886TRDU1 
6,662      0.9090        XLON     16:11:06      00027697887TRDU1 
500       0.9100        XLON     16:12:40      00027697911TRDU1 
1,267      0.9100        XLON     16:12:40      00027697910TRDU1 
17,722      0.9100        XLON     16:12:40      00027697913TRDU1 
6,768      0.9100        XLON     16:12:40      00027697912TRDU1 
2,551      0.9140        XLON     16:17:30      00027697973TRDU1 
2,439      0.9140        XLON     16:17:41      00027697978TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  242824 
EQS News ID:  1629827 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1629827&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
