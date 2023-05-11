Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

11 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 10 May 2023 it purchased a total of 181,048 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 111,983 Number of ordinary shares purchased 69,065 EUR1.0500 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9140 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0340 GBP0.9050 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0413 GBP0.9090

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 679,891,512 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 290 1.0360 XDUB 08:44:50 00027693962TRDU1 288 1.0360 XDUB 08:46:04 00027693968TRDU1 3,222 1.0360 XDUB 08:47:16 00027693975TRDU1 2,850 1.0360 XDUB 09:00:46 00027694239TRDU1 261 1.0360 XDUB 09:00:46 00027694238TRDU1 29 1.0340 XDUB 09:14:40 00027694375TRDU1 208 1.0380 XDUB 10:09:32 00027694704TRDU1 3,750 1.0380 XDUB 10:09:32 00027694705TRDU1 4 1.0380 XDUB 10:09:32 00027694706TRDU1 8,129 1.0380 XDUB 10:09:33 00027694708TRDU1 13 1.0380 XDUB 10:09:33 00027694707TRDU1 2,834 1.0380 XDUB 10:21:21 00027694762TRDU1 1,082 1.0380 XDUB 10:31:31 00027694907TRDU1 1,750 1.0380 XDUB 10:31:31 00027694906TRDU1 2,183 1.0380 XDUB 10:46:40 00027695007TRDU1 502 1.0380 XDUB 10:46:40 00027695008TRDU1 1,893 1.0380 XDUB 12:18:41 00027695641TRDU1 1,894 1.0380 XDUB 12:18:41 00027695640TRDU1 457 1.0380 XDUB 12:18:41 00027695639TRDU1 396 1.0400 XDUB 12:18:46 00027695650TRDU1 88 1.0400 XDUB 12:18:46 00027695649TRDU1 391 1.0400 XDUB 12:18:46 00027695652TRDU1 440 1.0400 XDUB 12:18:46 00027695651TRDU1 9,651 1.0400 XDUB 12:18:46 00027695653TRDU1 5,933 1.0400 XDUB 13:08:08 00027696047TRDU1 8,565 1.0400 XDUB 13:08:08 00027696046TRDU1 3,780 1.0440 XDUB 14:13:53 00027696436TRDU1 3,208 1.0440 XDUB 14:13:53 00027696437TRDU1 653 1.0440 XDUB 14:42:47 00027696687TRDU1 10,575 1.0440 XDUB 14:42:47 00027696686TRDU1 5,966 1.0440 XDUB 14:42:47 00027696685TRDU1 1,819 1.0440 XDUB 14:42:47 00027696684TRDU1 1,238 1.0440 XDUB 15:07:09 00027697019TRDU1 1,750 1.0440 XDUB 15:07:09 00027697018TRDU1 469 1.0440 XDUB 15:14:44 00027697130TRDU1 1,331 1.0440 XDUB 15:16:04 00027697148TRDU1 3,170 1.0440 XDUB 15:19:31 00027697233TRDU1 281 1.0440 XDUB 15:28:01 00027697284TRDU1 2,814 1.0440 XDUB 15:28:01 00027697285TRDU1 798 1.0420 XDUB 15:36:54 00027697378TRDU1 1,000 1.0420 XDUB 15:36:54 00027697377TRDU1 355 1.0420 XDUB 15:42:01 00027697428TRDU1 75 1.0420 XDUB 15:42:01 00027697429TRDU1 2,519 1.0420 XDUB 15:45:08 00027697460TRDU1 417 1.0420 XDUB 15:45:08 00027697459TRDU1 55 1.0420 XDUB 15:51:25 00027697516TRDU1 47 1.0420 XDUB 15:51:25 00027697517TRDU1 34 1.0420 XDUB 15:51:39 00027697522TRDU1 21 1.0420 XDUB 15:51:39 00027697523TRDU1 2,737 1.0420 XDUB 15:58:46 00027697604TRDU1 797 1.0420 XDUB 15:59:00 00027697606TRDU1 33 1.0420 XDUB 15:59:00 00027697605TRDU1 25 1.0420 XDUB 16:01:15 00027697707TRDU1 3,695 1.0440 XDUB 16:11:11 00027697888TRDU1 2,237 1.0440 XDUB 16:11:29 00027697892TRDU1 724 1.0500 XDUB 16:17:30 00027697969TRDU1 1,376 1.0500 XDUB 16:17:30 00027697970TRDU1 879 1.0500 XDUB 16:17:30 00027697971TRDU1 2 1.0500 XDUB 16:17:30 00027697972TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,380 0.9060 XLON 13:28:29 00027696128TRDU1 68 0.9080 XLON 13:38:06 00027696190TRDU1 25 0.9080 XLON 13:38:07 00027696192TRDU1 2,326 0.9080 XLON 13:38:07 00027696191TRDU1 2,197 0.9080 XLON 13:47:52 00027696257TRDU1 358 0.9080 XLON 13:47:52 00027696258TRDU1 436 0.9080 XLON 13:58:16 00027696308TRDU1 960 0.9080 XLON 13:58:16 00027696307TRDU1 863 0.9080 XLON 14:03:37 00027696380TRDU1 876 0.9080 XLON 14:06:49 00027696408TRDU1 2,670 0.9080 XLON 14:42:47 00027696683TRDU1 8,108 0.9080 XLON 14:42:47 00027696682TRDU1 912 0.9080 XLON 14:42:47 00027696681TRDU1 1,663 0.9060 XLON 14:42:48 00027696689TRDU1 2,708 0.9060 XLON 14:42:48 00027696688TRDU1 1,628 0.9050 XLON 14:42:51 00027696691TRDU1 815 0.9050 XLON 14:42:51 00027696690TRDU1 2,163 0.9090 XLON 16:11:06 00027697886TRDU1 6,662 0.9090 XLON 16:11:06 00027697887TRDU1 500 0.9100 XLON 16:12:40 00027697911TRDU1 1,267 0.9100 XLON 16:12:40 00027697910TRDU1 17,722 0.9100 XLON 16:12:40 00027697913TRDU1 6,768 0.9100 XLON 16:12:40 00027697912TRDU1 2,551 0.9140 XLON 16:17:30 00027697973TRDU1 2,439 0.9140 XLON 16:17:41 00027697978TRDU1

