GlobeNewswire
11.05.2023 | 08:47
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status removed for AS "Storent Investments"

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 11, 2023 to immediately remove observation status
for AS "Storent Investments" (STOR080023A; ISIN: LV0000802411). 

AS "Storent Investments" has submitted its Standalone and Consolidated Audited
Annual Report for 2022, thus the circumstances that were the reason for
observation status applied to the company on May 2, 2023 have ceased to exist. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
