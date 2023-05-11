

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering and consulting business John Wood Group PLC (WDGJF.PK) Thursday said its revenue in the first quarter increased to about $1.45 billion, compared with a weak previous-year quarter, driven by good momentum across all segments.



The company added that its adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, or EBITDA was in line with its expectations.



Looking forward, John Wood's outlook for the full year remains unchanged.



