SANDSIV Accelerates Global Growth with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Swiss innovator makes customer experience management solutions available on OCI to better serve its Middle Eastern customers

ZURICH, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDSIV , the leading innovator of Customer Experience Management (CXM) enterprise solutions, today announced its expanded capability to deliver the sandsiv+ enterprise software solution to Middle Eastern clients using Oracle Could Infrastructure (OCI).





The move comes as SANDSIV expands operations in Riyadh and Saudi Arabiaand underscores the company's commitment to providing superior customer experiences across multiple industries, including government, citizen engagement, tourism, hospitality, finance, telecom, and e-commerce.

OCI is the only hyperscaler that has multiple cloud regions in the UAE and regions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with plans to open additional regions. By offering its solutions on OCI in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, available from January 2023, SANDSIV is able to gain access to flexible, secure, and high-performance computing resources to operate its service platform more cost-effectively, and rapidly scale services as it expands in multiple regions such as the Middle East, APAC, Oceania and Africa. SANDSIV chose OCI for its price-performance benefits, enhanced manageability at scale, security-first cloud architecture and high availability across multiple cloud regions.

"Our mission is to provide advanced end-to-end CXM solutions that bridge the gap between people and companies worldwide. As our business grows and expands, we recognize that accessing local cloud services across global regions at scale is essential for our and clients' success. This is why our partnership with Oracle is of great significance to us," said Frank Warnsing, founder and Head of Strategic Alliances of SANDSIV. "We selected OCI to support our expansion plans in the Middle East to provide to our customers more comprehensive and efficient solutions and services than other vendors."

"Oracle's role in the region will rapidly accelerate cloud adoption and transformation across the Middle East's businesses and public sector," said Billy Kneubühl, Switzerland country leader, Oracle. "SANDSIV is a great example of how OCI can help organizations increase their market presence, reduce costs, and quickly adapt and scale services for customers."

Ahmed Zaqa, the Managing Partner and Head of CX at CXBrand, the leading CX consulting firm in KSA, shared his insights on the recent announcement, stating: "We are delighted to see industry innovators like SANDSIV joining the Middle East market. We've always seen SANDSIV as a top CXM platform, and now with the ability to deploy in the local cloud in the Middle East via Oracle, they're able to offer unmatched security and performance to organizations in the region. We're excited to see the positive impact this expansion will have on customers' experiences throughout the region."

sandsiv+ follows local regulations and compliance to securely collect customer data - anytime, anywhere - and develops deep, real-time actionable insights that can guide business decisions. With its AI-powered CX solution built on an advanced IT architecture with superior deployment & integration capabilities, SANDSIV disrupts the CX space and has been named the number one CX solution in Europe by Frost & Sullivan and the global leader by Info-Tech Research Group .

About CXBrand

CXBrand is a specialised customer experience consulting firm that helps organisations in the Saudi and Gulf market to enhance their customers' experience and enable them to delight their customers. Supported by its experienced team from all over the globe and by a unique methodology called CASPR, proprietary, they drive customer journey to delightfulness working closely between consultation methods and leading technology solutions.

https://cx-brand.com/ .

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV is a Swiss software provider located in Technopark Zurich, Switzerland's main technology hub. Recognized and awarded as the leading innovator in the CXM vendor landscape, SANDSIV has built its reputation in delivering its state-of-the-art Customer Experience enterprise solutions "sandsiv+" to advanced CX teams at leading organizations and multinationals throughout the world, including leading companies in the telco, financial services, utilities, tourism, hospitality, retail and transportation sectors.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX solution harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The solution supports complex integration, customization and configuration.

