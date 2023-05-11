Nasdaq Stockholm AB: SECITS Holding AB receives observation status (263/23)

Yesterday, May 10, 2023, SECITS Holding AB (the "Company") published its interim report for the first quarter of 2023 with information on the Company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (SECI, ISIN code SE0009664436, order book ID 137562) and the equity rights (SECI TO 1, ISIN code SE0012012110, order book ID 170059) in SECITS Holding AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.