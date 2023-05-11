DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GPAB LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-May-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 10-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.7897

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8588054

CODE: GPAB LN

ISIN: LU2198882362

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2198882362 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GPAB LN Sequence No.: 243042 EQS News ID: 1630513 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1630513&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2023 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)