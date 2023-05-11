Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023
Suominen Corporation: Suominen - transfer of the company's own shares

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release onMay 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.(EEST)


Following the decision taken at Suominen's Annual General Meeting on April 3, 2023, Suominen has transferred on May 10, 2023 21,949 shares to the members of the Board of Directors as part of the remuneration of the Board. According to the decision taken at the Annual General Meeting, 25% of the annual remuneration is paid in the company's shares.

After the transfer, the company holds a total of 566,760 treasury shares.

The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were communicated in a stock exchange release on April 3, 2023.


SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Further information:

Klaus Korhonen, SVP, HR & Legal tel. +358 10 214 30 70

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi


