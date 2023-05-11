

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to more than a 3-week high of 1.0924 against the euro, a 6-day high of 1.2573 against the pound and a 2-day high of 0.8941 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.0998, 1.2641 and 0.8887, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 134.53 against the yen, from an early 6-day low of 133.89.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to 6-day highs of 0.6729 and 1.3420 from early lows of 0.6796 and 1.3363, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 0.6336 against the NZ dollar, from an early near 3-month low of 0.6384.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the euro, 1.23 against the pound, 0.91 against the franc, 138.00 against the yen, 0.65 against the aussie, 1.37 against the loonie and 0.61 against the kiwi.



