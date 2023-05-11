Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp (266/23)

Upon request by the issuer, long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change. The change will be valid as of May 12, 2023. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. Short Name Long Name ISIN code New Long Name TRACCLTECHX1NON TRACKER CLOAD TECH DK006220711 TRACKER CLOUD TECH D NORDNET D 4 NORDNET D TRACCLTECHX1NON TRACKER CLOAD TECH SE001717114 TRACKER CLOUD TECH F NORDNET F 3 NORDNET F TRAC CLTECHNON TRACKER CLOAD TECH NO001291189 TRACKER CLOUD TECH NORDNET N 2 NORDNET N For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80.