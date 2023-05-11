Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Jetzt alle Indikatoren: 18 x Kaufen! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
11.05.23
12:21 Uhr
9,521 Euro
+0,105
+1,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5269,53612:26
9,5239,53112:26
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2023 | 11:10
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp (266/23)

Upon request by the issuer, long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank
Abp will change. The change will be valid as of May 12, 2023. ISIN codes will
remain unchanged. 



Short Name    Long Name         ISIN code  New Long Name      
TRACCLTECHX1NON TRACKER CLOAD TECH    DK006220711 TRACKER CLOUD TECH   
D         NORDNET D        4       NORDNET D       
TRACCLTECHX1NON TRACKER CLOAD TECH    SE001717114 TRACKER CLOUD TECH   
F         NORDNET F        3       NORDNET F       
TRAC CLTECHNON  TRACKER CLOAD TECH    NO001291189 TRACKER CLOUD TECH   
         NORDNET N        2       NORDNET N       




For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80.
Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.