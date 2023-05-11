DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-May-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 10-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 356.4719
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2797515
CODE: USAL LN
ISIN: FR0010296061

Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 243083
