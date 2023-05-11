

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were slightly higher on Thursday as investors reacted to inflation data from the United States and China.



Softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data increased bets that the Federal Reserve would half interest-rate hikes.



On the other hand, Chinese inflation figures signaled weak domestic demand. The benchmark DAX was up 27 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,923 after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Automakers traded mixed, with Volkswagen rising nearly 2 percent after defending its decision to jointly own a plant in the Xinjiang region.



Bayer plummeted 8 percent. The drug and pesticide maker said its 2023 results would likely come in at the lower end of its target range.



Telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom gained 1.3 percent after slightly raising its 2023 profit outlook.



Conglomerate Thyssenkrupp fell over 3 percent after it swung to a net loss in the second quarter and reported a decline in orders.



