Donnerstag, 11.05.2023
WKN: A2PH52 | ISIN: EE3100145616 | Ticker-Symbol: DN31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2023 | 13:06
43 Leser
Baltika: Transaction with related parties

AS Baltika (hereinafter "Baltika") hereby notifies investors of the following related parties transaction.

Baltika and Baltika's shareholder KJK Fund SICAV-SIF, via its holding company, have entered into a loan agreement on 10th May 2023, under which KJK Fund SICAV-SIF via its holding company shall grant to Baltika a loan with the principal amount of 500,000 EUR, interest rate of 6.0% and repayment date 31.12.2024. Loan has been granted without collateral. The purpose of the loan is to finance Baltika's business activities.

As KJK Fund SICAV-SIF holds a qualifying holding in Baltika and members of the Management Board of KJK Fund SICAV-SIF Lauri Kustaa Äimä and Jaakko Sakari Mikael Salmelin are members of Baltika's Supervisory Board, the above-mentioned transaction qualifies as a related party transaction. The transaction is not considered a significant transaction under the rules of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Margus Olesk
Member of the Management Board, CFO
margus.olesk@baltikagroup.com


