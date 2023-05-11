Abel Noser Announces Retirement of Co-CEO Steven Glass

Mr. Glass is One of the Early Pioneers, and an Ongoing Industry Leader, in Providing Superior Trading Analytic Services to the Institutional Asset Owner Community

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a long career of service and financial leadership, Abel Noser Co-CEO Steven Glass has announced his retirement from the innovative global trading analytics firm. For the past five years, Mr. Glass has served as Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings and Head of Zeno AN Solutions where he directed client servicing, sales, marketing, and product development for TCA and consulting services to asset owner clients. Steve is also a forward-thinking internationally recognized expert and educator on trade cost analysis and portfolio transition consulting, with over three decades of experience providing fiduciary advice to plan sponsors, mutual fund boards and other entities exercising oversight over third-party investment managers.





Prior to becoming Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings, Steve led Zeno Consulting Group (formerly known as Plexus Group) as President & CEO, managing all aspects of the business. During this tenure, he grew Zeno into an industry-leading multi-asset class trade cost analysis and portfolio transition-oversight firm.

Mr. Glass previously held the position of General Counsel to the District of Columbia Retirement Board and has been a frequent industry speaker and published author on topics including best execution, TCA for asset owners, ESG, MiFID II and other regulatory issues affecting the institutional investment community. The lifelong resident of the Washington, DC metropolitan area received his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland and a JD in Law from Drake University.

"Steve not only provided years of outstanding service to the trading analytics industry but has supplied strategic leadership and valuable counsel to our team and our Board of Directors," said Peter Weiler, who shared a Co-CEO role with Steve until assuming the role of sole CEO in January. "I want to publicly thank Steve for our partnership over the past five years and dedication to serving our clients."

"Those of us who know Steve personally admire him not only for his business acumen, but also for his personal values as a devoted industry mentor and thought leader," Ted Morgan, Abel Noser's Chief Operating Officer said. "I wish Steve well and am confident our industry and company will continue to benefit from his many valuable contributions."

"Through three decades, Steve's deep commitment to the business, our clients, his colleagues, and community, instilled values that will continue to drive our asset owner group into the future. I want to thank Steve and express my admiration for his leadership and friendship," remarked Vinod Pakianathan, Head of the Asset Owner Division. "While we will miss Steve, I am excited to continue to build on his success and lead the group forward."

About Abel Noser Holdings

Abel Noser Holdings is the industry-leading provider of transaction cost analysis (TCA) and trade surveillance for investment managers, consultants, and brokers through our subsidiary Abel Noser Solutions and for asset owners through Zeno AN Solutions. Over 500 global clients utilize our multi-asset TCA, trade surveillance and regulatory products, either directly or through a network of resellers, distribution partners and strategic alliances. Abel Noser LLC, our agency-only brokerage, provides a range of trading services and analytics for investment managers, asset owners, investment consultants and brokers.Abel Noser is a global company with offices in New York, London, Metro DC, Atlanta, Boca Raton and Los Angeles. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

