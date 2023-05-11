VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Canadian dollars in millions except percentages, employees, and per share data) Q3FY23 Q2FY23 Q3FY22 Revenue $78.3 $76.2 $50.9 Gross Margin 43.5% 47.3% 47.1% Net Income (Loss) $4.5 $8.1 $3.0 Earnings (Loss) Per Share1 $0.18 $0.35 $0.13 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share1,2,3,4 $0.18 $0.35 $0.13 Adjusted EBITDA2 $11.7 $15.8 $8.1 Cash and Cash Equivalents5 $(12.3) $(8.1) $10.6 Employees 642 627 548 1 Based on weighted average number of shares outstanding. 2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. See "Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share" below. 3 Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share include non-cash share-based compensation of $0.3 million or $0.01 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $0.1 million or $nil per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The non-cash share-based compensation primarily reflects certain performance-based vesting thresholds achieved under the Company's Performance Share Unit Plan. 4 Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share include foreign exchange gain (loss) of $0.2 million or $nil per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and foreign exchange gain (loss) of $(0.5) million or $(0.02) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022. 5 Cash and Cash Equivalents is net of revolving line of credit balance in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements.

"Our Q3 results represent another new high watermark in sales after two straight years of rapid growth that have seen our run-rate revenues more than double. Third quarter consolidated sales climbed 54% year-over-year to a new high of $78.3 million. Our results have continued to underscore the broad and enduring strength of our market position and the depth and scope of our next-generation DAA and IPTV product portfolios as we respond to the wide-ranging needs of a large and growing base of global customers," said Sumit Kumar, President and CEO of Vecima.

"In our Video and Broadband Solutions segment, our highest quarter of deliveries yet for EntraOptical products, together with robust sales of our Entra Remote Phy nodes, helped drive new sales heights for both Entra and the Video Broadband Solutions segment as a whole. Our CDS segment also turned in a solid performance with IPTV expansions with existing customers contributing to segment revenues of $11.8 million."

"On the bottom line, we grew Adjusted EBITDA 44% year-over-year and achieved quarterly EPS of $0.18 while continuing to manage the ongoing effects of a shifting landscape of supply chain challenges, including elevated levels of freight, logistics costs and inventory. Our gross margin percentage reflects these impacts in conjunction with a product mix shift to the more volume-oriented margin profile of some of our Cable Access products."

"Going forward, we continue to expect our next-generation DAA cable and fiber access products will be a major driver of further long-term growth for Vecima. We also anticipate full-year FY23 revenue will well exceed the 50% growth we achieved in FY22."

"However, we note that the macro environment is in transition, from the very recent major constraints in the supply chain, to the current landscape, where vendors that have managed the supply chain highly effectively, like Vecima, have fulfilled strong deliveries of products to fuel customers' ongoing major network upgrade projects. Over the coming quarters we anticipate that customers' focus will temporarily shift from building up their product pipelines, to managing their DAA rollout logistics and working through existing inventories. This is likely to lead to short-term softness in product deliveries to customers prior to an expected return to growth driven by new programs and deployments, as well as a normalization of customer demand, in calendar 2024."

"We continue to be focused on navigating the current supply and inventory dynamics, while leveraging our unparalleled portfolio of cable and fiber access solutions, our strong working capital position to support customer deployments, and our growing global reach to capture additional market share and expand our lead in the vast new DAA market. We are still in the early stages of broad industry DAA adoption and continue to see a significant long-term growth runway ahead for Vecima," said Mr. Kumar.

"In our Content Delivery and Storage segment, demand for our IPTV and open caching solutions continues to increase as IPTV customers initiate network expansions. We anticipate a strong finish to fiscal 2023, culminating in low double-digit year-over-year sales growth for this segment. We continue to see strong future growth potential as IPTV gains momentum and our newer caching solutions become an important driver of CDS performance."

"Overall, we are highly confident in Vecima's ability to capture the major and multi-year opportunities in the compelling DAA and IPTV markets over the long-term," said Mr. Kumar.

As previously reported, Vecima's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share for the period. The dividend will be payable on June 19, 2023 to shareholders of record as at May 26, 2023.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Financial and Corporate Highlights

Achieved a new quarterly revenue record with third quarter sales climbing 54% to $78.3 million, from $50.9 million in Q3 fiscal 2022

Gross profit climbed 42% to $34.1 million, up from $24.0 million in Q3 fiscal 2022

Grew EPS and Adjusted EPS to $0.18 per share, from $0.13 per share in Q3 fiscal 2022

Adjusted EBITDA climbed 44% to $11.7 million, from $8.1 million in the prior-year period

Ended the third quarter in strong financial position with working capital of $91.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $58.6 million at June 30, 2022

Video and Broadband Solutions (VBS)

The VBS segment delivered record performance of $64.8 million, up 75% year-over-year and 4% higher than the exceptionally strong performance achieved in Q2 fiscal 2023

DAA (Entra Family)

Deployments of next-generation Entra DAA products rose to a record $62.7 million, up 104% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter as customers continued to increase their rollout of next-generation distributed access architecture

Key DAA achievements in Q3 fiscal 2023 included: An increase in total customer engagements to 106 MSOs worldwide, from 83 a year earlier. To date, 50 of these customers have ordered Entra products Customers engaged for cable access now number 60 Customers engaged for fiber access or both access technologies now number 46 Achieved another exceptional quarter for Vecima's fiber-access DAA solutions, leveraging supply chain strengths to support scale rollouts of EntraOptical Fiber Access solutions, particularly for broadly-funded rural broadband expansions Selected by Charter Communications to provide Entra ERM3 next-generation Remote PHY devices for this customer's enterprise-wide hybrid fiber coax (HFC) network evolution. The Entra ERM3 RPD is expected to be used for a substantial portion of Charter's network upgrade Grew Vecima's presence in Asia with a strategic Remote PHY win with Kbro, the largest cable operator in Taiwan. Kbro selected Vecima's Entra EN2112 Compact Remote PHY (R-PHY) nodes as part of its DAA solution to enable high-speed DOCSIS 3.1 services for subscribers Recognized by Dell'Oro Group as the 2022 market share leader in two key DAA categories: Remote Optical Line Terminals and Remote MACPHY VBS services revenue increased 38% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter



Commercial Video (Terrace Family)

Generated Commercial Video sales of $2.1 million, as compared to $6.2 million in Q3 fiscal 2022 and $6.5 million in Q2 fiscal 2023, as customers prepare to transition to next-generation platforms and as our newer DAA-driven commercial video solutions are accounted for as part of Entra family sales

Achieved a new milestone with Terrace and TerraceQAM bulk video delivery reaching an estimated 25,000 hotels, enterprises and commercial sites

Content Delivery and Storage (CDS)

Achieved solid Q3 CDS sales of $11.8 million, as compared to $12.5 million in Q3 fiscal 2022 and $12.4 million in Q2 fiscal 2023

Undertook a major IPTV expansion with a top 10 U.S. cable operator, growing the network footprint to give a larger subscriber base access to state-of-the-art live, on-demand, and cloud DVR streaming services on the IPTV fabric

Completed expansions with five additional IPTV customers, as well as a special engineering project with a sixth customer

Supported the record traffic experienced by operators using our MediaScale streaming platform during Super Bowl LVII, delivering 100% uptime performance

Announced a new compact, affordable legacy QAM video solution suitable for smaller operators

Subsequent to the quarter-end, established a partnership with Cadent, the largest independent platform for advanced TV advertising, to integrate Vecima's MediaScale streaming solution with the Cadent Aperture platform. This integrated solution will enable service providers to protect existing linear ad revenue as they migrate to new IPTV platforms, while creating opportunities for incremental revenue

streaming solution with the Cadent Aperture platform. This integrated solution will enable service providers to protect existing linear ad revenue as they migrate to new IPTV platforms, while creating opportunities for incremental revenue CDS service revenue increased to a record $5.6 million in the quarter, a 31% increase year-over-year and a 9% increase quarter-over-quarter

Telematics

Continued penetration into target industry verticals for our moveable asset solution, which monitors the location of valuable assets in warehouses, on vehicles and customer work sites

Achieved best quarter to date for additions of new moveable asset customers, including adding 16 new customers for the NERO asset tracking platform, over 300 additional subscriptions booked, and asset tracking-related telematics subscriptions now representing approximately 13% of total subscriptions

Significantly increased the number of moveable assets being monitored to over 40,000 units, an over 266% increase in the last eight quarters

In the municipal government market for vehicle monitoring systems, continued roll out with a Canadian municipality for approximately 100 vehicle subscriptions, including winter operations vehicles

Achieved year-to-date Telematics gross margin percentage of 66.2%

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity - it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at www.vecima.com.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. Accordingly, investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share should not be construed as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's financial performance or as a measure of its liquidity and cash flows. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, investors should refer to Vecima's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the following statements: our results have continued to underscore the broad and enduring strength of our market position and the depth and scope of our next-generation DAA and IPTV product portfolios as we respond to the wide-ranging needs of a large and growing base of global customers; going forward, we continue to expect our next-generation DAA cable and fiber access products will be a major driver of further long-term growth for Vecima; we also anticipate full-year FY23 revenue will well exceed the 50% growth we achieved in FY22; however, we note that the macro environment is in transition, from the very recent major constraints in the supply chain, to the current landscape, where vendors that have managed the supply chain highly effectively, like Vecima, have fulfilled strong deliveries of products to fuel customers' ongoing major network upgrade projects; over the coming quarters we anticipate that customers' focus will temporarily shift from building up their product pipelines, to managing their DAA rollout logistics and working through existing inventories; this is likely to lead to short-term softness in product deliveries to customers prior to an expected return to growth driven by new programs and deployments, as well as a normalization of customer demand, in calendar 2024; we continue to be focused on navigating the current supply and inventory dynamics, while leveraging our unparalleled portfolio of cable and fiber access solutions, our strong working capital position to support customer deployments, and our growing global reach to capture additional market share and expand our lead in the vast new DAA market; we are still in the early stages of broad industry DAA adoption and continue to see a significant long-term growth runway ahead for Vecima; in our Content Delivery and Storage segment, demand for our IPTV and open caching solutions continues to increase as IPTV customers initiate network expansions; we anticipate a strong finish to fiscal 2023, culminating in low double-digit year-over-year sales growth for this segment; we continue to see strong future growth potential as IPTV gains momentum and our newer caching solutions become an important driver of CDS performance; overall, we are highly confident in Vecima's ability to capture the major and multi-year opportunities in the compelling DAA and IPTV markets over the long-term; the Entra ERM3 RPD is expected to be used for a substantial portion of Charter's network upgrade; and the integration of Vecima's MediaScale streaming solution with the Cadent Aperture platform, the largest independent platform for advanced TV advertising, will enable service providers to protect existing linear ad revenue as they migrate to new IPTV platforms, while creating opportunities for incremental revenue.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Vecima is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated September 22, 2022, as well as the Company's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Vecima disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

VECIMA NETWORKS INC. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,919 $ 12,902 Accounts receivable 68,393 49,655 Income tax receivable 162 693 Inventories 92,960 49,608 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,002 7,302 Contract assets 1,392 1,335 Total current assets 183,828 121,495 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 16,424 16,483 Right-of-use assets 2,416 2,626 Goodwill 15,254 14,813 Intangible assets 82,757 75,917 Other long-term assets 1,217 1,440 Investment tax credits 24,697 23,041 Deferred tax assets 3,897 6,793 Total assets $ 330,490 $ 262,608 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Revolving line of credit $ 16,264 $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 53,032 48,172 Provisions 801 659 Income tax payable 2,011 182 Deferred revenue 18,074 12,129 Current portion of long-term debt 2,563 1,782 Total current liabilities 92,745 62,924 Non-current liabilities Provisions 434 366 Deferred revenue 7,230 4,465 Deferred tax liability 6 6 Long-term debt 14,314 15,115 Total liabilities 114,729 82,876 Shareholders' equity Share capital 23,896 7,935 Reserves 3,198 3,141 Retained earnings 187,152 168,923 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,515 (267) Total shareholders' equity 215,761 179,732 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 330,490 $ 262,608

VECIMA NETWORKS INC. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months Nine months Periods ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 78,256 $ 50,872 $ 227,915 $ 126,854 Cost of sales 44,183 26,914 124,056 65,374 Gross profit 34,073 23,958 103,859 61,480 Operating expenses Research and development 12,053 8,796 33,099 25,156 Sales and marketing 6,929 4,682 19,852 13,337 General and administrative 8,389 6,083 21,505 16,267 Share-based compensation 289 64 1,202 817 Other expense 275 215 318 234 Total operating expenses 27,935 19,840 75,976 55,811 Operating income 6,138 4,118 27,883 5,669 Finance expense (738) (82) (1,493) (170) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 198 (541) 1,362 455 Income before income taxes 5,598 3,495 27,752 5,954 Income tax expense 1,147 505 5,650 749 Net income $ 4,451 $ 2,990 $ 22,102 $ 5,205 Other comprehensive income (loss) Item that may be subsequently reclassed to net income Exchange differences on translating foreign operations $ (105) $ (750) $ 1,782 $ 57 Comprehensive income $ 4,346 $ 2,240 $ 23,884 $ 5,262 Net income per share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.94 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.94 $ 0.23 Weighted average number of common shares Shares outstanding - basic 24,201,616 23,080,725 23,545,483 23,070,328 Shares outstanding - diluted 24,226,939 23,116,959 23,573,305 23,107,218

VECIMA NETWORKS INC. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Reserves Retained earnings Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Total Balance as at June 30, 2021 $ 7,299 $ 3,407 $ 165,312 $ (1,098) $ 174,920 Net income - - 5,205 - 5,205 Other comprehensive income - - - 57 57 Dividends - - (3,808) - (3,808) Shares issued by exercising options 563 (137) - - 426 PSUs settled in common shares 976 (976) - - - Withholding taxes on PSUs (1,073) - - - (1,073) Share-based payment expense - 817 - - 817 Balance as at March 31, 2022 $ 7,765 $ 3,111 $ 166,709 $ (1,041) $ 176,544 Balance as at June 30, 2022 $ 7,935 $ 3,141 $ 168,923 $ (267) $ 179,732 Net income - - 22,102 - 22,102 Other comprehensive income - - - 1,782 1,782 Dividends - - (3,873) - (3,873) Common share issuance 15,926 - - - 15,926 Shares issued by exercising options 502 (106) - - 396 PSUs settled in common shares 1,039 (1,039) - - - Withholding taxes on PSUs (1,506) - - - (1,506) Share-based payment expense - 1,202 - - 1,202 Balance as at March 31, 2023 $ 23,896 $ 3,198 $ 187,152 $ 1,515 $ 215,761

VECIMA NETWORKS INC. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months Nine months Periods ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 4,451 $ 2,990 $ 22,102 $ 5,205 Adjustments for non-cash items: Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 13 174 40 192 Depreciation and amortization 5,060 4,303 14,226 12,763 Share-based compensation 289 64 1,202 817 Income tax expense 53 497 2,701 978 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 1,094 8 2,949 (229) Interest expense 740 89 1,509 185 Interest income (5) - (17) (8) Net change in working capital (6,980) (11,349) (57,981) (25,059) Decrease (Increase) in other long-term assets 123 3 269 (80) Decrease in provisions (121) (124) (181) (780) Increase in investment tax credits (25) (46) (97) (106) Income tax received - - - 164 Income tax paid (152) (248) (928) (827) Interest received 3 - 18 10 Interest paid (707) (55) (1,406) (74) Cash provided by discontinued operations - (190) - (190) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,836 (3,884) (15,594) (7,039) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures, net (1,060) (1,584) (2,311) (4,540) Deferred development costs (6,387) (5,129) (17,194) (12,894) Cash used in investing activities (7,447) (6,713) (19,505) (17,434) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal repayments of lease liabilities (489) (421) (1,311) (1,208) Repayment of short and long-term debt (281) (63) (448) (188) Proceeds from long-term debt - 12,191 - 12,191 Proceeds from short-term debt 585 - 585 - Dividends paid (1,331) (1,270) (3,873) (3,808) Proceeds from common share issuance - - 15,926 - Issuance of shares through exercised options 453 97 502 426 Withholding taxes on PSUs (53) - (1,506) (1,073) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,116) 10,534 9,875 6,340 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,727) (63) (25,224) (18,133) Effect of change in exchange rates on cash 506 350 (23) (148) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period (8,124) 10,341 12,902 28,909 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period (1) $ (12,345) $ 10,628 $ (12,345) $ 10,628 (1) Cash and cash equivalents is net of the revolving line of credit balance reflected in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.

