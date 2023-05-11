BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company's first quarter ended April 1, 2023. First-quarter sales were $922.4 million, an increase of 42% from the same quarter last year. First-quarter GAAP net loss was $88.2 million, or $0.59 loss per diluted share, which included $88.9 million of goodwill impairment related to the sale of the Electronic Chemicals business, $57.6 million of amortization of intangible assets, $17.0 million of integration costs and $22.5 million of other net costs. Non-GAAP net income was $97.8 million for the first quarter and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.65. The results for the first quarter of 2022, are shown on a "as reported" basis and not on a "proforma" basis, and as a result do not include CMC Materials' results.

Bertrand Loy, Entegris' president and chief executive officer, said: "I am pleased with the quality of our execution and results in the first quarter, especially in light of the dynamic market environment. Sales were down sequentially in the quarter, but we believe we outperformed the market, driven in large part by our strong position at the leading-edge technology nodes."

Mr. Loy added: "2023 continues to be an uncertain year for the semiconductor industry. Despite these challenges, we have made good progress on key initiatives. The CMC Materials integration is proceeding very well, and on track to hit important milestones. The recently announced agreement to sell the Electronic Chemicals business, along with the sale of the QED business, are critical steps to optimize our portfolio and are expected to result in more than $800 million of proceeds to be used for debt paydown. In addition, we have taken several actions to lower our cost structure."

Mr. Loy added: "Looking further ahead, the semiconductor industry is poised for long-term growth, on the way to $1 trillion by 2030. At the same time, as device architectures become more complex, our leading capabilities in materials science and materials purity enable us to offer our customers unique mission critical solutions, which will translate into rapidly expanding content per wafer for Entegris."

Quarterly Financial Results Summary

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

GAAP Results April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 December 31, 2022 Net sales $922,396 $649,646 $946,070 Operating income $13,466 $163,346 $143,776 Operating margin - as a % of net sales 1.5% 25.1% 15.2% Net (loss) income ($88,166) $125,705 $57,427 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share ($0.59) $0.92 $0.38 Non-GAAP Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $204,772 $182,251 $219,353 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales 22.2% 28.1% 23.2% Non-GAAP net income $97,782 $145,133 $124,451 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.65 $1.06 $0.83

Second-Quarter Outlook

For the second quarter ending July 1, 2023, the Company expects sales of $870 million to $900 million, GAAP net income of $14 million to $21 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.09 and $0.14. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $0.53 to $0.58, reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $80 million to $87 million. The Company also expects EBITDA of approximately 27% to 28% of sales, for the second quarter of 2023.

Segment Results

In connection with the completion of the CMC Materials acquisition, the Company now operates in four segments (which include the new APS division):

Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM): SCEM provides advanced materials enabling complex chip designs and improved device electrical performance; including high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases and materials and safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers advanced filtration solutions that improve customers' yield, device reliability and cost; by filtering and purifying critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.

Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions that improve customers' yields by protecting critical materials during manufacturing, transportation, and storage; including products that monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries.

Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS): APS develops an end-to-end chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) solution and applications expertise delivered through advanced materials and high purity chemicals; including CMP slurries, pads, formulated cleans and other electronic chemicals used in the semiconductor manufacturing processes.

First-Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Non-GAAP Information

The Company's condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted segment profit, adjusted operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share, together with related measures thereof, are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company provides supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to better understand and manage its business and believes these measures provide investors and analysts additional and meaningful information for the assessment of the Company's ongoing results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to assist in the evaluation of the performance of its business segments and to make operating decisions. Management believes that the Company's non-GAAP measures help indicate the Company's baseline performance before certain gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of the Company's business or future outlook, and that non-GAAP measures offer a more consistent view of business performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures aid investors' overall understanding of the Company's results by providing a higher degree of transparency for such items and providing a level of disclosure that will help investors generally understand how management plans, measures and evaluates the Company's business performance. Management believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides greater consistency in its financial reporting and facilitates investors' understanding of the Company's historical operating trends by providing an additional basis for comparisons to prior periods. The reconciliations of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP segment profit to adjusted operating income, GAAP net income to adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income and diluted earnings per common share to non-GAAP net income and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share and GAAP outlook to non-GAAP outlook are included elsewhere in this release.

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," "may," "will," "would" or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward looking statements may include statements about supply chain matters and inflationary pressures; future period guidance or projections; the Company's performance relative to its markets, including the drivers of such performance; market and technology trends, including the duration and drivers of any growth trends; the development of new products and the success of their introductions; the focus of the Company's engineering, research and development projects; the Company's ability to execute on our business strategies, including with respect to Company's expansion of its manufacturing presence in Taiwan and in Colorado Springs; the Company's capital allocation strategy, which may be modified at any time for any reason, including share repurchases, dividends, debt repayments and potential acquisitions; the impact of the acquisitions the Company has made and commercial partnerships the Company has established, including the acquisition of CMC Materials, Inc. (now known as CMC Materials LLC) ("CMC Materials"); the closing of any announced divestitures, including the timing thereof; trends relating to the fluctuation of currency exchange rates; future capital and other expenditures, including estimates thereof; the Company's expected tax rate; the impact, financial or otherwise, of any organizational changes; the impact of accounting pronouncements; quantitative and qualitative disclosures about market risk; and other matters. These forward looking statements are based on current management expectations and assumptions only as of the date of this Quarterly Report, are not guarantees of future performance and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for the Company's products and solutions; the level of, and obligations associated with, the Company's indebtedness, including the debts incurred in connection with the acquisition of CMC Materials; risks related to the acquisition and integration of CMC Materials, including unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating thereto; the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the acquisition of CMC Materials and the diversion of management time on transaction-related matters; raw material shortages, supply and labor constraints and price increases, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates; operational, political and legal risks of the Company's international operations; the Company's dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers; the Company's ability to meet rapid demand shifts; the Company's ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products to meet customers' rapidly changing requirements; substantial competition; the Company's concentrated customer base; the Company's ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures or other similar transactions; the Company's ability to consummate pending transactions on a timely basis or at all and the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of such pending transactions, including the satisfaction of regulatory conditions on the terms expected, at all or in a timely manner; the Company's ability to effectively implement any organizational changes; the Company's ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; the increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes; changes in government regulations of the countries in which the Company operates, including the imposition of tariffs, export controls and other trade laws and restrictions and changes to national security and international trade policy, especially as they relate to China; fluctuation of currency exchange rates; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's stock; and other risk factors and additional information described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed on February 23, 2023, and in the Company's other SEC filings. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, which speak as of their respective dates.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three months ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 December 31, 2022 Net sales $922,396 $649,646 $946,070 Cost of sales 520,711 339,826 541,545 Gross profit 401,685 309,820 404,525 Selling, general and administrative expenses 169,867 87,108 139,246 Engineering, research and development expenses 71,906 46,715 68,041 Amortization of intangible assets 57,574 12,651 53,462 Goodwill impairment 88,872 - - Operating income 13,466 163,346 143,776 Interest expense, net 84,821 12,864 82,013 Other (income) expense, net (4,658) 4,902 (3,447) (Loss) income before income tax expense (66,697) 145,580 65,210 Income tax expense 21,469 19,875 7,783 Net (loss) income $(88,166) $125,705 $57,427 Basic (loss) earnings per common share: $(0.59) $0.93 $0.39 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share: $(0.59) $0.92 $0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 149,426 135,670 149,039 Diluted 149,426 136,552 149,909

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) April 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $709,032 $563,439 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 511,435 535,485 Inventories, net 830,939 812,815 Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes 38,845 47,618 Assets held-for-sale 247,932 246,531 Other current assets 118,864 129,297 Total current assets 2,457,047 2,335,185 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,464,420 1,393,337 Other assets: Right-of-use assets 91,383 94,940 Goodwill 4,247,504 4,408,331 Intangible assets, net 1,742,336 1,841,955 Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets 29,795 28,867 Other 34,602 36,242 Total assets $10,067,087 $10,138,857 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $159,045 151,965 Accounts payable 167,177 172,488 Accrued liabilities 339,883 328,784 Liabilities held-for-sale 11,617 10,637 Income tax payable 103,901 98,057 Total current liabilities 781,623 761,931 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 5,634,710 5,632,928 Long-term lease liability 77,319 80,716 Other liabilities 405,212 445,282 Shareholders' equity 3,168,223 3,218,000 Total liabilities and equity $10,067,087 $10,138,857

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three months ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $(88,166) $125,705 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 46,775 23,905 Amortization 57,574 12,651 Share-based compensation expense 30,678 9,285 Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification 2,787 - Impairment of Goodwill 88,872 - Loss from sale of business 13,642 - Other (7,100) 195 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade accounts and notes receivable 8,379 (31,171) Inventories (34,852) (77,476) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20,043 (22,323) Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable 15,867 16,760 Other (2,628) 6,257 Net cash provided by operating activities 151,871 63,788 Investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (133,992) (84,405) Proceeds from sale of business 133,527 - Other 108 1,123 Net cash used in investing activities (357) (83,282) Financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt 117,170 79,000 Payments of revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt (117,170) (79,000) Payments for dividends (15,170) (13,895) Issuance of common stock 18,393 3,379 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (9,406) (16,117) Other (299) (962) Net cash used in financing activities (6,482) (27,595) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 561 (2,744) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 145,593 (49,833) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 563,439 402,565 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $709,032 $352,732

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three months ended Net sales April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 December 31, 2022 Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials $198,004 $165,776 $204,214 Advanced Planarization Solutions 250,326 30,645 253,798 Microcontamination Control 269,297 266,637 284,676 Advanced Materials Handling 218,853 198,113 213,890 Inter-segment elimination (14,084) (11,525) (10,508) Total net sales $922,396 $649,646 $946,070

Three months ended Segment profit April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 December 31, 2022 Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials $3,268 $37,692 $14,828 Advanced Planarization Solutions (32,790) 11,159 56,661 Microcontamination Control 95,997 98,618 107,413 Advanced Materials Handling 48,165 46,690 48,045 Total segment profit 114,640 194,159 226,947 Amortization of intangibles 57,574 12,651 53,462 Unallocated expenses 43,600 18,162 29,709 Total operating income $13,466 $163,346 $143,776

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit

(In thousands) Three months ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 December 31, 2022 Net Sales $922,396 $649,646 $946,070 Gross profit-GAAP $401,685 $309,820 $404,525 Adjustments to gross profit: Restructuring costs 1 7,377 - - Adjusted gross profit $409,062 $309,820 $404,525 Gross margin - as a % of net sales 43.5% 47.7% 42.8% Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales 44.3% 47.7% 42.8%

1 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three months ended Adjusted segment profit April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 December 31, 2022 SCEM segment profit $3,268 $37,692 $14,828 Restructuring costs 1 6,523 - - Loss on sale of business 2 13,642 - - SCEM adjusted segment profit $23,433 $37,692 $14,828 APS segment profit $(32,790) $11,159 $56,661 Goodwill impairment 3 88,872 - - Restructuring costs 1 585 - - Gain on sale of business 2 - - (254) APS adjusted segment profit $56,667 $11,159 $56,407 MC segment profit $95,997 $98,618 $107,413 Restructuring costs 1 2,795 - - MC adjusted segment profit $98,792 $98,618 $107,413 AMH segment profit $48,165 $46,690 $48,045 Restructuring costs 1 1,254 - - AMH adjusted segment profit $49,419 $46,690 $48,045 Unallocated general and administrative expenses $43,600 $18,162 $29,709 Less: unallocated deal and integration costs 19,975 6,254 22,369 Less: unallocated restructuring costs 1 86 - - Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses $23,539 $11,908 $7,340 Total adjusted segment profit $228,311 $194,159 $226,693 Less: adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses 23,539 11,908 7,340 Total adjusted operating income $204,772 $182,251 $219,353

1 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.

2 Loss (gain) from the sale of businesses.

3 Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three months ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 December 31, 2022 Net sales $922,396 $649,646 $946,070 Net (loss) income $(88,166) $125,705 $57,427 Net (loss) income - as a % of net sales (9.6%) 19.3% 6.1% Adjustments to net (loss) income: Income tax expense (benefit) 21,469 19,875 7,783 Interest expense, net 84,821 12,864 82,013 Other (income) expense, net (4,658) 4,902 (3,447) GAAP - Operating income 13,466 163,346 143,776 Operating margin - as a % of net sales 1.5% 25.1% 15.2% Goodwill Impairment 1 88,872 - - Deal and transaction costs 2 3,001 5,008 258 Integration costs: - Professional fees 3 11,988 796 13,723 Severance costs 4 1,362 - 2,273 Retention costs 5 1,280 - 457 Other costs 6 2,345 450 2,105 Contractual and non-cash integration costs 7 - - 3,553 Restructuring costs 8 11,242 - - Loss (gain) on sale of business 9 13,642 - (254) Amortization of intangible assets 10 57,574 12,651 53,462 Adjusted operating income 204,772 182,251 219,353 Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales 22.2% 28.1% 23.2% Depreciation 46,775 23,905 41,882 Adjusted EBITDA 251,547 206,156 261,235 Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales 27.3% 31.7% 27.6%

1 Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill.

2 Deal and transaction costs associated the CMC acquisition and completed and announced divestitures.

3 Represents professional and vendor fees recorded in connection with services provided by consultants, accountants, lawyers and other vendors to assist us in integrating the recently acquired CMC into our operations. These fees arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.

4 Represent severance charges resulting from cost saving initiatives in connection with the CMC acquisition.

5 Represents retention charges related directly to the CMC acquisition and completed and announced divestitures, and are not part of our normal, recurring cash operating expenses.

6 Represents other employee related costs and other costs incurred relating to the CMC acquisition and the completed and announced divestitures. These costs arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.

7 Represents non-recurring costs associated with the CMC retention program that was agreed upon and set forth in the definitive acquisition agreement.

8 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.

9 Loss (gain) from the sale of businesses.

10Non-cash amortization expense associated with intangibles acquired in acquisitions.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted

Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share

(In thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited) Three months ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 December 31, 2022 GAAP net (loss) income $(88,166) $125,705 $57,427 Adjustments to net (loss) income: Goodwill Impairment 1 88,872 - - Deal and transaction costs 2 3,001 5,008 258 Integration costs: Professional fees 3 11,988 796 13,723 Severance costs 4 1,362 - 2,273 Retention costs 5 1,280 - 457 Other costs 6 2,345 450 2,105 Contractual and non-cash integration costs 7 - - 3,553 Restructuring costs 8 11,242 - - Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification 9 3,880 - 1,052 Loss (gain) on sale of business 10 13,642 - (254) Infineum termination fee, net 11 (10,877) - - Interest expense, net 12 - 4,683 - Amortization of intangible assets 13 57,574 12,651 53,462 Tax effect of adjustments to net (loss) income and discrete items14 1,639 (4,160) (9,605) Non-GAAP net income $97,782 $145,133 $124,451 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $(0.59) $0.92 $0.38 Effect of adjustments to net (loss) income $1.24 $0.14 $0.45 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.65 $1.06 $0.83 Diluted weighted averages shares outstanding 149,426 136,552 149,909 Effect of adjustment to diluted weighted average shares outstanding 955 - - Diluted non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding 150,381 136,552 149,909

1 Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill.

2 Deal and transaction costs associated with the CMC acquisition and completed and announced divestitures.

3 Represents professional and vendor fees recorded in connection with services provided by consultants, accountants, lawyers and other vendors to assist us in integrating the recently acquired CMC into our operations. These fees arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.

4 Represent severance charges resulting from cost saving initiatives from the CMC acquisition.

5 Represents retention charges related directly to the CMC acquisition and completed and announced divestitures, and are not part of our normal, recurring cash operating expenses.

6 Represents other employee related costs and other costs incurred relating to the CMC acquisition and completed and announced divestitures. These costs arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.

7 Represents non-recurring costs associated with the CMC retention program that was agreed upon and set forth in the definitive acquisition agreement.

8 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.

9 Non-recurring loss on extinguishment of debt and modification of our Credit Amendment.

10 Loss (gain) from the sale of businesses.

11 Non-recurring gain from the termination fee with Infineum.

12 Non-recurring interest costs related to the financing of the CMC acquisition.

13 Non-cash amortization expense associated with intangibles acquired in acquisitions.

14 The tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to net income was calculated using the applicable marginal tax rate during the respective years.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Non-GAAP Outlook

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Second -Quarter Outlook Reconciliation GAAP Operating Margin to non-GAAP Operating Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin July 1, 2023 Net sales $870 - $900 GAAP - Operating income $103 - $119 Operating margin - as a % of net sales 12% - 13% Deal, transaction and integration costs 20 Amortization of intangible assets 57 Adjusted operating income $180 - 196 Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales 21% - 22% Depreciation 58 Adjusted EBITDA $238 - $254 Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales 27% - 28%

Second -Quarter Outlook Reconciliation GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income July 1, 2023 GAAP net income $14 - $21 Adjustments to net income: Deal, transaction and integration costs 20 Amortization of intangible assets 57 Income tax effect (11) Non-GAAP net income $80 - $87

Second -Quarter Outlook Reconciliation GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share July 1, 2023 Diluted earnings per common share $0.09 - $0.14 Adjustments to diluted earnings per common share: Deal, transaction and integration costs 0.13 Amortization of intangible assets 0.38 Income tax effect (0.07) Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.53 - $0.58

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Proforma Sales to Proforma Non-GAAP Net Sales

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three months ended April 2, 2022 Proforma Net Sales 1 $969,091 Less: Wood treatment 2 (10,907) Proforma Net Sales - Non GAAP $958,184

1 The above pro forma results include the addition of CMC Materials, Inc.'s financials recorded prior to the consummation of the merger with the Company on July 6, 2022 to the Company's reported financials and are provided as a complement to, and should be read in conjunction with, the consolidated financial statements to better facilitate the assessment and measurement of the Company's operating performance. Intercompany sales between the Company and CMC Materials, Inc have been eliminated. No other adjustments have been included.

2 The adjustment relates to removal of net sales related to CMC's wood treatment business. Prior to the acquisition, CMC operated a wood treatment business, which manufactured and sold wood treatment preservatives for utility poles and crossarms. CMC exited this business during the first half of 2022, prior to our acquisition of CMC. The wood treatment business had no ongoing sales at the time of acquisition and removed for comparable purposes.

