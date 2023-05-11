DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) (LUXG LN) Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-May-2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 10-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 228.847
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 431294
CODE: LUXG LN
ISIN: LU1681048713
