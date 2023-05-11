TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX) today released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

CI also announced this morning that it has agreed to sell a 20% minority stake in its U.S. wealth management business ("CI US") to a group of prominent institutional investors. Please see the press release "CI Financial Announces pre-IPO Minority Investment in its U.S. Wealth Management Business from Leading Global Institutional Investors" for more information about this transaction.

"The CI US transaction is a significant step in CI's ongoing strategic transformation and builds on the important progress we have made for the year-to-date," said Kurt MacAlpine, Chief Executive Officer of CI. "Our U.S. wealth management business now manages more than $198 billion in assets2 with the addition this month of Avalon Advisors, a high-quality Houston-based firm focused on the ultra-high-net-worth segment and one of the largest registered investment advisors in Texas with $11.1 billion under management.

"We have numerous projects underway to both realize synergies from the integration of the U.S. business and to drive its continued strong growth and development," Mr. MacAlpine said. "The impact is clear - our adjusted U.S. EBITDA1 increased 15% quarter over quarter.

"In Canadian wealth management, our initiative to expand CI Investment Services into the foundation of an integrated platform serving the entire business is proceeding well, and we expect to complete the transfer of client assets at Aligned Capital to the CIIS custody platform by the third quarter.

"In asset management, the Canadian retail business had its third consecutive quarter of net sales with inflows of $0.8 billion in the first quarter," Mr. MacAlpine said. "We continued to modernize the business with an impressive series of product launches across our mutual fund and ETF lineups, including a unique fund-of-funds private markets solution designed to provide simple one-ticket access to this increasingly important asset class."

Operating and financial data highlights

[millions of dollars, except share amounts] As of and for the quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Total AUM and Client Assets: Asset Management AUM 121,987 117,753 114,196 116,065 136,271 Canada Wealth Management assets 81,592 77,421 73,976 74,128 78,957 U.S. Wealth Management assets 187,481 180,579 149,841 143,520 145,768 Total assets 391,060 375,753 338,014 333,712 360,996 Asset Management Net Inflows: Retail 841 1,621 640 (381) (861) Institutional (177) (195) (21) (3,203) (264) Australia (81) 12 (377) (122) (305) Closed Business (195) (169) (129) (160) (203) U.S. Asset Management (67) 595 (38) (195) 402 Total 321 1,864 75 (4,060) (1,231) IFRS Results Net income attributable to shareholders 30.0 (9.5) 14.9 156.2 138.1 Diluted earnings per share 0.16 (0.05) 0.08 0.81 0.70 Pretax income 54.8 33.6 37.8 219.0 185.8 Pretax margin 8.6% 5.4 % 7.4 % 38.6 % 29.3 % Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets and liabilities 145.6 150.9 64.8 141.2 207.7 Adjusted Results Adjusted net income 136.8 135.9 135.9 149.1 166.8 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.74 0.74 0.73 0.78 0.85 Adjusted EBITDA 250.1 242.7 237.5 251.0 272.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 41.5% 42.4 % 43.0 % 44.5 % 46.5 % Free cash flow 155.1 157.9 151.5 176.4 201.6 Average shares outstanding 184,517,832 183,666,579 185,601,752 191,151,896 196,111,771 Ending shares outstanding 184,517,832 184,517,832 183,526,499 189,037,762 192,987,082 Total debt 4,190 4,216 3,949 3,688 3,530 Net debt 4,052 4,059 3,730 3,538 3,352 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 4.0 4.2 4.0 3.5 3.0

1. Free cash flow, net debt, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are not standardized earnings

measures prescribed by IFRS. For further information, see "Non-IFRS Measures" note below. 2.Based on U.S. wealth management assets of $187.5 billion as at March 31, 2023.

Financial highlights

The first quarter net income of $30.2 million compared to a net loss of ($8.3) million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The improvement reflected stronger revenues, lower transaction, integration, restructuring and settlement costs, and a more normalized tax rate partially offset by higher interest expenses. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted net income of $136.8 million in the quarter was little changed from the fourth quarter.

First quarter total net revenues increased 2.8% to $637.8 million in the quarter from $620.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total net revenues grew 4.1% to $640.0 million, driven by growth in our Canadian and U.S. Wealth Management segments. Asset Management segment revenues were essentially unchanged as higher average AUM was offset by two fewer days in the quarter and effective fee rate pressure due to asset mix shift.

First quarter total expenses decreased 0.1% to $583.0 million in the quarter from $586.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total expenses were up 4.8% to $431.5 million, reflecting seasonally higher compensation and benefits, higher advisor and dealer fees due to revenue growth, and higher interest expense.

Capital allocation

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on October 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 29, 2023. The annual dividend rate of $0.72 per share represented a yield of 5.8% on CI's closing share price of $12.50 on May 10, 2023.

First quarter business highlights

CI's common shares ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange as of January 19, 2023, following CI's decision to voluntarily delist its shares from the exchange, as announced in November 2022.

In support of CI's strategic priority of modernizing asset management, CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") launched a series of investment funds that enhance the firm's comprehensive product lineup. These included an innovative private markets fund-of-funds solution, a pair of ETFs that seek to minimize downside volatility for equity investors, and a suite of new covered call funds.

CI GAM was the recipient of 39 FundGrade A+® Awards, which are presented annually by Fundata Canada Inc. to acknowledge Canadian investment funds that have demonstrated consistent, outstanding risk-adjusted performance.

Following quarter-end:

CI acquired Avalon Advisors, LLC of Houston, one of the leading registered investment advisor firms in Texas with US$8.2 billion in client assets under management. Avalon serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, offering a broad range of investment management and wealth planning services characterized by a client-centered approach, service excellence and a robust investment platform that includes access to alternative mandates. The acquisition closed on May 1, 2023.

CI reached an agreement to sell its minority stake in Boston-based Congress Wealth Management, LLC ("Congress") to Audax Private Equity. CI, which first invested in Congress in the third quarter of 2020, agreed to sell its interest because Congress's ownership structure precluded its full integration into CI Private Wealth, LLC ("CIPW"), CI's U.S. wealth management subsidiary.

CIPW launched CIPW Trust, LLC, a South Dakota chartered trust company, allowing CIPW advisors across the U.S. to offer a wide array of corporate trustee services through the firm. The ability to integrate trust solutions into a client's overall wealth plan is an important enhancement to CIPW's ability to provide a superior client experience.

Analysts' conference call

CI will hold a conference call with analysts today at 9:00 a.m. EDT, led by Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine and Chief Financial Officer Amit Muni. A live webcast of the call and slide presentation can be accessed here, or through the Investor Relations section of CI's website.

Alternatively, investors may listen to the discussion through the following numbers (access code: 175331):

Canada toll-free: 1-833-950-0062

United States toll-free: 1-833-470-1428

All other locations: 1-929-526-1599.

A recording of the webcast will be archived on CI's Investor Relations site.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.

CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM Pty Ltd., which operates in Australia.

Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth (U.S.), an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI's website or LinkedIn page.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME For the three-month period ended March 31 2023 2022 [in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts] $ $ REVENUE Canada asset management fees 377,665 437,623 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (115,896) (135,289) Net asset management fees 261,769 302,334 Canada wealth management fees 141,533 138,246 U.S. wealth management fees 201,337 164,479 Other revenues 32,320 21,646 Foreign exchange gain 1,754 11,469 Other losses (889) (4,424) Total net revenues 637,824 633,750 EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 304,598 259,260 Advisor and dealer fees 107,822 106,908 Interest and lease finance 47,179 35,876 Amortization and depreciation 12,897 11,376 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 31,345 24,083 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 14,175 3,800 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 53,506 3,088 Other 11,507 3,599 Total expenses 583,029 447,990 Income before income taxes 54,795 185,760 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 39,069 47,741 Deferred (14,427) 511 24,642 48,252 Net income for the period 30,153 137,508 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 185 (639) Net income attributable to shareholders 29,968 138,147 Basic earnings per share attributable to shareholders $0.16 $0.70 Diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders $0.16 $0.70 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (2,868) (6,721) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,868) (6,721) Comprehensive income for the period 27,285 130,787 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 153 (1,052) Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 27,132 131,839

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at As at March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 136,969 153,620 Client and trust funds on deposit 1,246,237 1,306,595 Investments 37,374 40,448 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 337,246 298,778 Assets held for sale 67,662 - Income taxes receivable 39,001 33,989 Total current assets 1,864,489 1,833,430 Capital assets, net 60,754 55,587 Right-of-use assets 130,898 139,422 Intangibles 7,192,758 7,227,700 Deferred income taxes 66,183 54,415 Other assets 330,756 397,804 Total assets 9,645,838 9,708,358 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 319,562 293,246 Current portion of provisions and other financial liabilities 556,266 502,746 CIPW unit liabilities 794,073 765,959 Dividends payable 66,426 66,426 Client and trust funds payable 1,260,097 1,312,640 Income taxes payable 2,233 3,044 Current portion of long-term debt 298,000 320,000 Current portion of lease liabilities 23,386 23,994 Total current liabilities 3,320,043 3,288,055 Long-term debt 3,892,165 3,896,214 Provisions and other financial liabilities 191,351 270,567 Deferred income taxes 479,490 480,500 Lease liabilities 143,287 149,360 Total liabilities 8,026,336 8,084,696 Equity Share capital 1,706,880 1,706,880 Contributed surplus 32,848 30,239 Deficit (164,135) (160,572) Accumulated other comprehensive income 30,388 33,224 Total equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company 1,605,981 1,609,771 Non-controlling interests 13,521 13,891 Total equity 1,619,502 1,623,662 Total liabilities and equity 9,645,838 9,708,358

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the three-month period ended March 31 2023 2022 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES (*) Net income for the period 30,153 137,508 Add (deduct) items not involving cash Other losses 889 4,424 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 53,506 3,088 Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 1,703 18,210 Amortization of loan guarantees (255) - Recognition of vesting of CIPW unit liabilities 28,968 3,926 Equity-based compensation 3,554 4,536 Equity accounted income (4,786) - Amortization of equity accounted investments 2,056 - Amortization and depreciation 12,897 11,376 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 31,345 24,083 Deferred income taxes (14,427) 511 Cash provided by operating activities before net change in operating assets and liabilities 145,603 207,662 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (2,214) (52,856) Cash provided by operating activities 143,389 154,806 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of investments (642) (30) Proceeds on sale of investments 4 94,659 Additions to capital assets (9,121) (3,311) Decrease (increase) in other assets (3,211) 2,148 Additions to intangibles (3,104) (1,564) Cash paid to settle acquisition liabilities (74,976) (18,288) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (7,108) (5,729) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (98,158) 67,885 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt (320,000) (297,500) Issuance of long-term debt 298,000 80,000 Repurchase of share capital - (91,038) Payment of lease liabilities (6,350) (5,210) Net issuance of CIPW unit liabilities 523 83,330 Net distributions to non-controlling interest (523) (1,489) Dividends paid to shareholders (33,531) (35,511) Cash used in financing activities (61,881) (267,418) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (16,650) (44,727) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 153,619 230,778 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 136,969 186,051 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION (*) Included in operating activities are the following: Interest paid 20,285 9,665 Income taxes paid 40,126 52,277

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND NET FLOWS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Beginning AUM 117.8 114.2 116.1 136.3 144.2 Gross inflows 6.9 7.3 4.9 4.8 4.9 Gross outflows (6.5) (6.0) (4.8) (8.7) (6.6) Net inflows/(outflows) 0.4 1.3 0.1 (3.9) (1.6) Acquisitions - - - - - Market move and FX 3.8 2.3 (2.0) (16.3) (6.3) Ending AUM 122.0 117.8 114.2 116.1 136.3 Proprietary AUM 33.0 31.9 30.4 30.8 34.5 Non-proprietary AUM 89.0 85.9 83.7 85.2 101.7 Average assets under management 121.9 117.7 119.1 125.4 138.2 Annualized organic growth 1.3 % 4.4 % 0.4 % (11.4) % (4.6) % Gross management fee/average AUM 1.27 % 1.29 % 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.30 % Net management fee/average AUM 0.86 % 0.87 % 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.88 % Net Inflows/(Outflows) Retail 0.8 1.6 0.6 (0.4) (0.9) Institutional (0.2) (0.2) - (3.2) (0.3) Closed business (0.2) (0.2) (0.1) (0.2) (0.2) Total Canada net inflows/(outflows) 0.5 1.3 0.5 (3.7) (1.3) Australia (0.1) - (0.4) (0.1) (0.3) Total net inflows/(outflows) 0.4 1.3 0.1 (3.9) (1.6)

RETAIL (ex Closed Business) [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Beginning AUM 97.1 94.0 95.1 108.4 114.6 Net Flows 0.8 1.6 0.6 (0.4) (0.9) Market Move / FX 3.3 1.5 (1.7) (12.9) (5.3) Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 101.2 97.1 94.0 95.1 108.4 Average AUM 100.9 97.0 97.9 101.4 109.6

INSTITUTIONAL [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Beginning AUM 8.3 8.3 8.4 12.7 13.3 Net Flows (0.2) (0.2) 0.0 (3.2) (0.3) Market Move / FX 0.4 0.2 (0.1) (1.1) (0.3) Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 8.5 8.3 8.3 8.4 12.7 Average AUM 8.5 8.4 8.6 10.2 12.9

AUSTRALIA [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Beginning AUM 5.0 4.7 5.1 6.6 7.3 Net Flows (0.1) 0.0 (0.4) (0.1) (0.3) Market Move / FX 0.0 0.3 0.0 (1.4) (0.4) Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 4.9 5.0 4.7 5.1 6.6 Average AUM 5.0 4.8 4.9 5.8 7.0

CLOSED BUSINESS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Beginning AUM 7.3 7.3 7.5 8.6 9.1 Net Flows (0.2) (0.2) (0.1) (0.2) (0.2) Market Move / FX 0..3 0.2 (0.1) (0.9) (0.3) Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 7.4 7.3 7.3 7.5 8.6 Average AUM 7.5 7.4 7.6 8.0 8.7

AUM BY ASSET CLASS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Balanced 50.8 50.3 49.8 50.9 59.4 Equity 43.3 41.6 40.2 41.4 49.3 Fixed income 11.3 11.0 11.2 11.7 13.1 Alternatives 4.0 3.6 3.8 3.6 4.9 Cash/Other 7.7 6.2 4.5 3.4 3.0 Total Canada asset management 117.1 112.8 109.5 111.0 129.7 Australia 4.9 5.0 4.7 5.1 6.6 Total asset management segment 122.0 117.8 114.2 116.1 136.3

CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Beginning client assets 77.4 74.0 74.1 79.0 80.6 Acquisitions - - - 2.4 - Net flows and market move 4.2 3.4 (0.2) (7.2) (1.7) Ending client assets 81.6 77.4 74.0 74.1 79.0 Average client assets 80.7 77.3 76.0 77.7 79.0 Wealth management fees/average client assets 0.93 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.95 %

U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Beginning billable client assets 174.3 144.9 138.8 141.2 146.4 Acquisitions - 24.9 - 7.1 1.1 Net flows and market move 5.6 4.4 6.2 (9.5) (6.3) Ending billable client assets 179.9 174.3 144.9 138.8 141.2 Non-billable client assets 7.6 6.3 4.9 4.8 4.6 Total client assets 187.5 180.6 149.8 143.5 145.8 Fees/beginning billable client assets 0.47 % 0.52 % 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.46 %

NON-IFRS MEASURES

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by IFRS, we also disclose certain non-IFRS information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-IFRS financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-IFRS measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-IFRS measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to IFRS financial measurements and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-IFRS financial measurements include:

Adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin

Free cash flow

Net debt.

These non-IFRS measurements exclude the following revenues and expenses which we believe allows investors a consistent way to analyze our financial performance, allows for better analysis of core operating income and business trends and permits comparisons of companies within the industry, normalizing for different financing methods and levels of taxation:

gains or losses related to foreign currency fluctuations on our cash balances

costs related to our acquisitions including: amortization of intangible assets change in fair value of contingent consideration related advisory fees contingent consideration classified as compensation per IFRS

restructuring charges including organizational expenses for the establishment of CIPW

legal provisions for a class action related to market timing

certain gains or losses in assets and investments

costs related to issuing or retiring debt obligations

expenses associated with CIPW redeemable units.

Further explanations of these Non-IFRS measures can be found in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 11, 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at www.cifinancial.com.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Net Income 30.2 (8.3) 137.5 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 31.3 26.5 24.1 Amortization of equity accounted investments 2.1 2.6 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 53.5 76.8 3.1 Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 1.7 1.5 18.2 Non-controlling interest reclassification 2.5 1.2 0.9 CIPW adjustments 43.1 27.7 13.2 Severance 5.5 - - Amortization of loan guarantees (0.3) - - FX (gains)/losses (1.8) (15.2) (11.5) Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 14.2 41.3 3.8 Other (gains)/losses 1.9 7.1 - Total adjustments 153.7 169.6 51.7 Tax effect of adjustments (28.5) (9.9) (11.5) Less: Non-controlling interest 18.5 15.5 10.9 Adjusted net income 136.8 135.9 166.8 Adjusted earnings per share 0.74 0.74 0.85 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.74 0.74 0.85

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Pretax income 54.8 33.6 185.8 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 31.3 26.5 24.1 Amortization of equity accounted investments 2.1 2.6 - Depreciation and other amortization 12.9 13.1 11.4 Interest and lease finance expense 47.2 41.4 35.9 EBITDA 148.3 117.2 257.1 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 53.5 76.8 3.1 Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 1.7 1.5 18.2 Non-controlling interest reclassification 2.5 1.2 0.9 CIPW adjustments 43.1 27.7 13.2 Severance 5.5 - - Amortization of loan guarantees (0.3) - - FX (gains)/losses (1.8) (15.2) (11.5) Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 14.2 41.3 3.8 Other (gains)/losses 1.9 7.1 - Total adjustments 120.3 140.5 27.7 Less: Non-controlling interest 18.5 15.0 11.9 Adjusted EBITDA 250.1 242.7 272.9 Reported net revenue 637.8 620.3 633.8 Less: FX gains/(losses) 1.8 15.2 11.5 Less: Non-Operating Other gains/(losses) (1.9) (7.1) - Less: Amortization of equity accounted investments (2.1) - - Less: Non-controlling interest revenues 37.3 40.6 35.5 Adjusted net revenue 602.7 571.7 586.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 41.5% 42.4 % 46.5 %

FREE CASH FLOW [millions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Cash provided by operating activities 143.4 56.7 154.8 Less: Net change in operating assets and liabilities (2.2) (94.1) (52.9) Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets and liabilities 145.6 150.9 207.7 FX (gains)/losses (1.8) (15.2) (11.5) Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 14.2 41.3 3.8 Total adjustments 12.4 26.1 (7.7) Tax effect (recovery) of adjustments (1.8) (18.8) 1.2 Less: Non-controlling interest 1.1 0.3 (0.4) Free cash flow 155.1 157.9 201.6

NET DEBT Quarters ended [millions of dollars] Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Current portion of long-term debt 298.0 320.0 400.5 314.6 225.3 Long-term debt 3,892.2 3,896.2 3,548.2 3,373.5 3,304.7 4,190.2 4,216.2 3,948.7 3,688.1 3,530.0 Less: Cash and short-term investments 137.0 153.6 220.4 154.8 186.1 Marketable securities 22.6 20.6 17.8 18.1 20.3 Add: Regulatory capital and non-controlling interests 21.7 16.8 19.9 22.4 28.8 Net Debt 4,052.2 4,058.8 3,730.3 3,537.5 3,352.4 Adjusted EBITDA 250.1 242.7 237.5 251.0 272.9 Adjusted EBITDA, annualized 1,014.2 962.8 942.1 1,006.9 1,106.6 Gross leverage (Gross debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA) 4.1 4.4 4.2 3.7 3.2 Net leverage (Net debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA) 4.0 4.2 4.0 3.5 3.0

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Revenues Asset management fees 377.7 378.2 386.7 404.3 437.6 377.7 378.2 386.7 404.3 437.6 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (115.9) (116.0) (119.2) (124.0) (135.3) (115.9) (116.0) (119.2) (124.0) (135.3) Net asset management fees 261.8 262.2 267.5 280.3 302.3 261.8 262.2 267.5 280.3 302.3 Canada wealth management fees 141.5 133.1 129.2 130.1 138.2 141.5 133.1 129.2 130.1 138.2 U.S. wealth management fees 201.3 190.1 164.1 168.9 164.5 201.3 190.1 164.1 168.9 164.5 Other revenues 32.3 26.2 26.6 21.2 21.6 34.4 28.8 26.6 21.2 21.6 FX gains/(losses) 1.8 15.2 (73.9) (32.9) 11.5 - - - - - Other gains/(losses) (0.9) (6.5) 0.1 (1.1) (4.4) 1.0 0.6 0.1 (2.3) (4.4) Total net revenues 637.8 620.3 513.6 566.7 633.8 640.0 614.9 587.5 598.3 622.3 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 304.6 277.2 245.6 238.0 259.3 254.6 248.0 230.3 234.2 227.9 Advisor and dealer fees 107.8 101.1 98.3 99.7 106.9 107.8 101.1 98.3 99.7 106.9 Other 11.5 9.2 17.1 4.7 3.6 9.0 8.1 8.1 3.8 2.7 Interest and lease finance expense 47.2 41.4 38.6 36.2 35.9 47.2 41.4 38.6 36.2 35.9 Depreciation and other amortization 12.9 13.1 13.0 11.9 11.4 12.9 13.1 13.0 11.9 11.4 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 31.3 26.5 27.7 27.4 24.1 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 14.2 41.3 13.1 4.6 3.8 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 53.5 76.8 22.5 (75.0) 3.1 - - - - - Total expenses 583.0 586.7 475.8 347.7 448.0 431.5 411.7 388.2 386.0 384.8 Pretax income 54.8 33.6 37.8 219.0 185.8 208.5 203.2 199.3 212.3 237.5 Income tax expense 24.6 41.9 23.5 60.7 48.3 53.2 51.8 51.3 55.1 59.7 Net income 30.2 (8.3) 14.4 158.3 137.5 155.3 151.4 148.1 157.2 177.8 Less: Non-controlling interest 0.2 1.2 (0.5) 2.1 (0.6) 18.5 15.5 12.1 8.1 10.9 Net income attributable to shareholders 30.0 (9.5) 14.9 156.2 138.1 136.8 135.9 135.9 149.1 166.8 Basic earnings per share 0.16 (0.05) 0.08 0.82 0.70 0.74 0.74 0.73 0.78 0.85 Diluted earnings per share 0.16 (0.05) 0.08 0.81 0.70 0.74 0.74 0.73 0.78 0.85

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - ASSET MANAGEMENT SEGMENT [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Revenues Asset management fees 382.0 382.3 390.9 408.9 442.5 382.0 382.3 390.9 408.9 442.5 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (123.4) (123.8) (126.8) (131.9) (143.9) (123.4) (123.8) (126.8) (131.9) (143.9) Net asset management fees 258.6 258.5 264.1 277.0 298.6 258.6 258.5 264.1 277.0 298.6 Other revenues 4.0 3.6 6.6 5.6 10.2 4.0 3.6 6.6 5.6 10.2 FX gains/(losses) 2.0 15.5 (74.4) (32.8) 11.4 - - - - - Other gains/(losses) (0.9) (6.5) 0.1 (1.1) (4.4) 1.0 0.6 0.1 (2.3) (4.4) Total net revenues 263.6 271.2 196.4 248.7 315.8 263.5 262.8 270.7 280.2 304.4 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 98.9 94.3 98.7 97.3 96.8 98.6 94.3 98.7 97.3 96.8 Other - - 7.2 - - - - - - - Interest and lease finance expense 0.6 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.6 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.0 Depreciation and other amortization 3.8 4.7 5.0 5.0 5.0 3.8 4.7 5.0 5.0 5.0 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 1.7 11.0 2.6 2.3 (0.9) - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2.2) 1.6 3.2 (3.9) 4.0 - - - - - Total expenses 103.5 113.1 118.2 102.3 106.5 103.0 99.9 104.6 103.3 102.8 Pretax income 160.1 158.0 78.2 146.4 209.3 160.5 162.8 166.1 176.9 201.6 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income 160.1 158.0 78.2 146.4 209.3 160.5 162.8 166.1 176.9 201.6 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 3.8 4.7 5.0 5.0 5.0 3.8 4.7 5.0 5.0 5.0 Interest and lease finance expense 0.6 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.6 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.0 EBITDA 165.1 164.2 84.7 153.0 215.9 164.9 168.4 172.1 183.0 207.6 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2.2) 1.6 3.2 (3.9) 4.0 - - - - - FX (gains)/losses (2.0) (15.5) 74.4 32.8 (11.4) - - - - - Severance 0.5 - - - - - - - - - Amortization of loan guarantees (0.3) - - - - - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 1.7 11.0 2.6 2.3 (0.9) - - - - - Other (gains)/losses 1.9 7.1 - (1.2) - - - - - - Trading and bad debt - - 7.1 - - - - - - - Total adjustments (0.2) 4.2 87.3 30.0 (8.3) - - - - - Less: Non-controlling interest 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.4 Adjusted EBITDA 164.7 168.3 172.0 182.7 207.2 164.7 168.3 172.0 182.7 207.2

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT SEGMENT [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Revenues Canada wealth management fees 184.3 176.8 171.7 175.6 185.7 184.3 176.8 171.7 175.6 185.7 Other revenues 31.8 29.1 25.5 21.3 17.1 31.8 29.2 25.5 21.3 17.1 FX gains/(losses) (0.2) (0.4) 0.5 - 0.1 - - - - - Other gains/(losses) - - - - - - - - - - Total net revenues 215.9 205.5 197.7 196.9 202.9 216.2 206.0 197.2 196.9 202.8 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 48.2 46.2 43.8 44.0 41.1 47.7 45.9 43.6 43.9 41.1 Advisor and dealer fees 141.7 136.2 132.4 135.9 145.6 141.7 136.2 132.4 135.9 145.6 Other 9.8 9.3 8.2 4.0 3.2 8.8 8.1 6.3 3.2 2.4 Interest and lease finance expense 0.3 - - (0.1) 0.2 0.3 - - (0.1) 0.2 Depreciation and other amortization 4.1 3.2 3.2 2.8 2.5 4.1 3.2 3.2 2.8 2.5 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 1.6 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.8 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 5.3 1.9 (0.7) (0.6) - - - - - - Total expenses 211.8 199.1 189.3 188.5 195.0 202.5 193.4 185.6 185.6 191.7 Pretax income 4.1 6.4 8.4 8.4 7.9 13.7 12.5 11.6 11.4 11.1 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income 4.1 6.4 8.4 8.4 7.9 13.7 12.5 11.6 11.4 11.1 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 1.6 - - - - Amortization of equity accounted investments 0.1 0.1 - - - - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 4.1 3.2 3.2 2.8 2.5 4.1 3.2 3.2 2.8 2.5 Interest and lease finance expense 0.3 - - (0.1) 0.2 0.3 - - (0.1) 0.2 EBITDA 10.7 11.8 13.7 13.1 12.1 18.0 15.8 14.9 14.0 13.8 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 5.3 1.9 (0.7) (0.6) - - - - - - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation (included in SG&A) 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 - - - - - - CIPW adjustments (included in SG&A) 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 - - - - - - FX (gains)/losses 0.2 0.4 (0.5) - (0.1) - - - - - Severance 0.1 - - - - - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.8 - - - - - Non-controlling interest reclassification (included in Other) 1.1 1.2 1.0 0.9 0.9 - - - - - Trading and bad debt - - 0.8 - - - - - - - Total adjustments 7.3 4.0 1.2 0.8 1.6 - - - - - Less: Non-controlling interest 1.9 1.3 1.2 1.0 0.9 1.9 1.3 1.2 1.0 0.9 Adjusted EBITDA 16.2 14.5 13.7 13.0 12.9 16.2 14.5 13.7 13.0 12.9

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT SEGMENT [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Revenues U.S. wealth management fees 201.3 190.1 164.1 168.9 164.5 201.3 190.1 164.1 168.9 164.5 Other revenues 6.3 2.9 4.2 4.5 4.8 8.3 5.5 4.2 4.5 4.8 FX gains/(losses) - - - - - - - - - - Total net revenues 207.7 193.1 168.2 173.4 169.2 209.6 195.6 168.3 173.5 169.2 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 173.0 151.1 117.7 112.8 136.9 123.8 122.2 102.6 109.2 105.5 Other 1.7 (0.1) 1.8 0.7 0.4 0.2 (0.1) 1.8 0.7 0.4 Interest and lease finance expense 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.5 Depreciation and other amortization 5.1 5.2 4.8 4.1 3.9 5.1 5.2 4.8 4.1 3.9 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 28.6 23.8 25.0 24.7 21.9 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 12.2 30.0 10.2 2.0 3.9 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 50.4 73.3 20.0 (70.5) (0.9) - - - - - Total expenses 271.7 284.2 180.1 74.4 166.5 129.9 128.1 109.8 114.6 110.3 Pretax income (64.0) (91.1) (11.9) 99.0 2.7 79.7 67.4 58.4 58.9 59.0 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income (64.0) (91.1) (11.9) 99.0 2.7 79.7 67.4 58.4 58.9 59.0 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 28.6 23.8 25.0 24.7 21.9 - - - Amortization of equity accounted investments 2.0 2.5 - - - - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 5.1 5.2 4.8 4.1 3.9 5.1 5.2 4.8 4.1 3.9 Interest and lease finance expense 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.5 EBITDA (27.5) (58.8) 18.6 128.4 29.1 85.6 73.5 63.9 63.5 63.4 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 50.4 73.3 20.0 (70.5) (0.9) - - - - - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation (included in SG&A) 1.5 1.3 3.7 0.6 18.2 - - - - - NCI reclassification (included in SG&A) 1.4 - - - - - - - - - CIPW adjustments (included in SG&A) 42.9 27.6 11.4 3.0 13.2 - - - - - FX (gains)/losses - - - - - - - - - - Severance 4.8 - - - - - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 12.2 30.0 10.2 2.0 3.9 - - - - - Total adjustments 113.1 132.2 45.3 (64.9) 34.3 - - - - - Less: Non-controlling interest 16.5 13.6 12.1 8.2 10.9 16.5 13.6 12.1 8.2 10.9 Adjusted EBITDA 69.1 59.9 51.8 55.4 52.5 69.1 59.9 51.8 55.4 52.5

