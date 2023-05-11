DJ Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM 11-May-2023 / 12:30 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11 May 2023

Genel Energy plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 11 May 2023 and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of GBP0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 279,402,863 and each share attracted one vote.

The results were as follows:

Resolutions For % Against % Withheld Total lodged 1. To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 180,244,330 100.00% 223 0.00% 424,770 180,244,553 2. To declare a final distribution of 12 US cents per ordinary share for the financial year ending 180,660,660 100.00% 223 0.00% 8,440 180,660,883 31 December 2022 3. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration 179,458,267 99.34% 1,190,901 0.66% 20,155 180,649,168 for the year ended 31 December 2022 4. To re-elect Mr David McManus as a Non- 176,644,849 97.78% 4,002,689 2.22% 21,785 180,647,538 Executive Director 5. To re-elect Sir Michael Fallon as a Non- 180,542,495 99.94% 115,043 0.06% 11,785 180,657,538 Executive Director 6. To elect Mr Paul Weir as an Executive 156,315,486 98.04% 3,127,469 1.96% 21,226,368 159,442,955 Director 7. To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a 150,256,525 86.38% 23,687,286 13.62% 6,725,512 173,943,811 Non-Executive Director 8. To elect Ms Canan Ediboglu as Non-Executive 177,420,793 98.24% 3,184,454 1.76% 64,076 180,605,247 Director 9. To elect Mr Yetik K. Mert as a Non-Executive 176,390,155 97.65% 4,252,383 2.35% 26,785 180,642,538 Director 10. To appoint BDO LLP as the Company's auditor 180,655,610 100.00% 3,405 0.00% 10,308 180,659,015 11. To authorise the Directors to set the 180,654,829 100.00% 4,186 0.00% 10,308 180,659,015 Auditor's fees 12. To give the Company limited authority to 159,354,002 88.21% 21,302,805 11.79% 12,516 180,656,807 make political donations and expenditure 13. To authorise the Company to purchase its 159,431,295 88.25% 21,219,237 11.75% 18,791 180,650,532 Ordinary Shares 14. To permit the Company to hold general meetings, other than an AGM, on not less than 14 clear 179,824,271 99.54% 836,437 0.46% 8,615 180,660,708 days' notice

Following the approval of resolution 2, Genel confirms the payment of a final dividend of 12¢ per share in relation to the 2022 financial year. The final dividend payment timetable is below:

-- Ex-dividend date: 20 April 2023

-- Record Date: 21 April 2023

-- Payment Date: 19 May 2023

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 13 and 14) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Consulting +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: RAG TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 243134 EQS News ID: 1630875 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1630875&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2023 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)