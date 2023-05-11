

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Official State Visit to the United States next month.



It will include a state dinner at the White House on June 22.



'The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together,' the White House said in a statement announcing Modi's visit.



The visit will strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space, it added.



White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders will discuss ways to further expand Indo-U.S. educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as the two nations' work together 'to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security.'



On the eve of his meeting with Biden, Modi is likely to lead International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations, reports say.



He will also meet top business and political leaders during his visit.



Despite his multiple visits to Washington, this will be Modi's first state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Biden.



