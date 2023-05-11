Duck Creek Technologies Recognizes Coforge as Formation '23 Innovation Anywhere Hatch-a-Thon Champion

From 35 entrants, finalists Coforge, Value Momentum, and Xceedance engaged in a "battle of the bots" to demonstrate their innovation potential to the insurance industry

Boston, MA, May 11, 2023as the winner of the company's Innovation Anywhere Hatch-a-Thonat Formation '23. 2023 is the second year the company has opened the Hatch-a-Thon to external ecosystem participants.



Duck Creek's Innovation Anywhere Hatch-a-Thon encourages the development of new and innovative ideas that advance on-demand, cloud, and software-as-a-service, Value Momentum, and Xceedance, were chosen to present their ideas on stage for attendees to view and vote for their favorite innovation during Formation '23.



Formation attendees voted Coforge as the Formation '23 Innovation Anywhere Hatch-a-Thon champion. This year's winning team from Coforge produced "document delivery using WhatsApp" to build connections and make it easier for policyholders to communicate directly across the Duck Creek Platform by using a policy number to retrieve documents.



"Duck Creek's research points to the continued need to advance strategic innovation in tech with a specific focus on the insurance industry, enabling tools and technology that make policyholder connections and experiences better," said Quinn Easterbrook, Chief Enterprise Architect at Duck Creek. "Duck Creek's Innovation Anywhere Hatch-a-Thon provides an exciting forum to showcase new thinking in insurance technology and celebrate the contributions to cloud-based SaaS technology by our developer and partner community."



Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty



