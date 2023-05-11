DJ Amundi Asset Management: Amundi ETF - Benchmark Change - Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc

Amundi Asset Management (LCJG) Amundi Asset Management: Amundi ETF - Benchmark Change - Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc 11-May-2023 / 14:05 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- FX Hedging Policy and Index Change

-- Please note that the FX hedging policy and the benchmark of the following ETFs will change as detailedbelow on 01/06/2023.

Current Current New New ISIN Tickers Share-Class Name Current Index FX New Index FX Index Name Ticker Heding Index Name Ticker Hedging policy policy Amundi MSCI Japan MSCI Japan Daily MSCI Japan 100% LU1781541682 LCJG LN UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Net Hedged to GBP HG703596 Daily Hedged to GBP Net TR M0JPHGBP Monthly Acc Index

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: LCJG LEI Code: DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 Sequence No.: 243141 EQS News ID: 1630851 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1630851&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2023 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)