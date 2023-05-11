Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023
Dow Jones News
Amundi Asset Management: Amundi ETF - Benchmark Change - Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc

Amundi Asset Management (LCJG) Amundi Asset Management: Amundi ETF - Benchmark Change - Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc 11-May-2023 / 14:05 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- FX Hedging Policy and Index Change

-- Please note that the FX hedging policy and the benchmark of the following ETFs will change as detailedbelow on 01/06/2023. 

Current Current            New   New 
ISIN     Tickers Share-Class Name   Current      Index  FX    New          Index  FX 
                      Index Name    Ticker  Heding  Index Name      Ticker  Hedging 
                                    policy                 policy 
           Amundi MSCI Japan   MSCI Japan Daily          MSCI Japan 100% 
LU1781541682 LCJG LN UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Net Hedged to GBP HG703596 Daily  Hedged to GBP Net TR M0JPHGBP Monthly 
           Acc                            Index

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1781541682 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     LCJG 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 243141 
EQS News ID:  1630851 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1630851&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2023 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

