Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Team Provides Dermatology Services and Skin Cancer Prevention to the Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Surgery Dermatology Center (SLSDC), a leading dermatology practice in the Washington, DC area, was honored to provide dermatology and skin cancer prevention services to the Washington Nationals baseball team and staff during a special event. With a strong commitment to ensuring the well-being of the team, SLSDC aimed to promote healthy skin and protect players from the harmful effects of sun exposure during their games and practice sessions.

The Skin & Laser Surgery Dermatology Center provides a wide range of services, including general dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, and skin cancer prevention and treatment. During the event, SLSDC provided skin screenings, sun protection education, and personalized skincare recommendations based on their specific needs.

"We were honored to have the opportunity to work with the Washington Nationals and support the organization in maintaining optimal skin health", said Dr. Bajoghli. "Our goal was to educate the organization on the importance of sun protection and early detection of skin cancer- ultimately ensuring their well-being both on and off the field."

The collaboration between SLSDC and the Washington Nationals demonstrates a mutual commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and raising awareness about the importance of skin care and sun protection. This special event serves as an example for other professional sports teams- encouraging them to prioritize the health and safety of their athletes and staff.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been active in the field of dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery, laser and cosmetic services for over twenty years. He regularly presents lectures to other physicians regionally and internationally, and teaches medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University School of Medicine.

About Skin & Laser Dermatology Center

Skin & Laser Dermatology Center is a premier medical and cosmetic dermatology practice with locations in McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia. Led by Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the center offers a comprehensive range of services, including treatments for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and rosacea, as well as cosmetic procedures for brown spots, wrinkles, and facial rejuvenation. The practice is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, utilizing the latest technologies and techniques in the field of dermatology.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli can be reached at either of his Virginia offices:

McLean:

1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

McLean, VA 22101

(703) 893-1114

Woodbridge:

2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100

Woodbridge, VA 22191

(703) 492-4140

