Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2023 drilling campaign at its Palos Verdes Project in the Panuco mining district of Sinaloa State, Mexico has started.

The Company will complete a drill program of a minimum of 2,500-meter program to test the 65% of the strike length of the Palos Verdes vein that has not yet been drilled, along with some other veins mapped at the surface. It is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present on Prismo's concession, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) on their adjacent land package.

"We are excited to begin drilling along the Palos Verdes vein in areas that were not previously accessible for drilling," said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company. "The upcoming drill program will begin by testing the Palos Verdes vein to the northeast of the previous intercepts, initially with shallow drilling to confirm the orientation of the vein to be followed by deeper holes. A ten to fifteen-hole program that will take two months to complete is currently underway," he stated.

The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) and the Palos Verdes vein originates on Vizsla's concession to the south-west of the Palos Verdes concession and has 750 meter of strike length on Prismo's ground (Fig. 1).



Figure 1. Geologic map of the Palos Verdes and adjacent concessions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/165702_a96e53b0b4e97ae1_002full.jpg

Previous drilling has intersected high grade mineralization with the best intercept of 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g.t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020).

Figure 2. 3D plan view of drilling at Palos Verdes with existing (colored) and planned holes (gray).

Fault zone in blue.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/165702_a96e53b0b4e97ae1_003full.jpg

Figure 3. 3D perspective view of drilling at Palos Verdes looking NW with existing and planned holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/165702_a96e53b0b4e97ae1_004full.jpg

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Palos Verdes

The Palos Verdes project is located in the historic Pánuco-Copala silver-gold district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 65 kilometers NE of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the Municipality of Concordia. The Palos Verdes concession (claim) covers 700 meters of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein, a member of the north-easterly trending vein family located in the eastern part of the district outside of the area of modern exploration. Shallow drilling (<100m) conducted in 2018 on the Palos Verdes Vein was targeted 30 to 50 meters beneath largely barren vein outcrops and cut a well mineralized multistage vein two to seven metres wide with narrow intervals of high-grade precious metal values and subordinate base metals (see table of intercepts at www.prismometals.com). This mineralization is open in all directions and the currently planned drilling program is designed to follow it along strike and to depth.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

