Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti Bankasi and Türk Hava Yollari A.O., Miles&Smiles Credit Card agreement

May 11, 2023

FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Garanti Bankasi and Türk Hava Yollari A.O., Miles&Smiles Credit Card agreement

DATE: May 11, 2023

Our Bank and Türk Hava Yollari A.O. ("THY") have executed a new agreement in order to extend the term of their on-going collaboration until April 1st, 2028 with respect to providing Miles&Smiles Credit Cards to THY Frequent Flyer Program members.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

