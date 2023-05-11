Anzeige
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti Bankasi and Türk Hava Yollari A.O., Miles&Smiles Credit Card agreement 11-May-2023 / 13:30 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Garanti Bankasi and Türk Hava Yollari A.O., Miles&Smiles Credit Card agreement

DATE: May 11, 2023

Our Bank and Türk Hava Yollari A.O. ("THY") have executed a new agreement in order to extend the term of their on-going collaboration until April 1st, 2028 with respect to providing Miles&Smiles Credit Cards to THY Frequent Flyer Program members.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 243143 
EQS News ID:  1630981 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1630981&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2023 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
