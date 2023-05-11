Construction technology firm launches short-term planning solution that requires minimal input from site teams and helps them plan up to 4x faster

Disperse, a leading provider of productivity technology in the construction industry, is launching Lookahead, a short-term planning solution to make scheduling upcoming work faster and easier. Unique about Lookahead is that it features project specific task sequences so that weekly planning becomes a matter of simply dragging dropping upcoming tasks into a calendar. Lookahead can make planning even faster by automatically updating tasks with their current completion status when integrated with Impulse, Disperse's progress tracking platform. The application presents an intuitive interface (similar to sticky notes on a wall) to schedule tasks and capture blockers, and it enables flexible resequencing and redirecting the work when needed. The tasks are pre-built by Disperse's in-house construction experts who partner with the site team to define relevant sequences for that project.

Customers love that Lookahead has intuitive workflows and does not require specialised training. "Previously, I would spend at least 20 minutes writing out and compiling task status just so I could run an effective planning meeting," says Charles Blackledge, Senior Construction Manager at Mace. "With Lookahead, that prep work is less than 5 minutes, and I can get straight into planning using pre-built task lists. The fact that Disperse automatically updates task status means I can see what's complete and plan around blocked tasks. The planning process is faster and easier for everyone, and I can keep my trades in the field instead of the trailer. I want this on all of my future projects."

Users can export the short-term plan to Excel to share with any stakeholder outside of the platform, increasing clarity about upcoming work. In addition to planning work, project teams can mark blocked tasks and associated root causes directly in the Lookahead platform so they can keep work moving while addressing the blockers. Teams also obtain insights via reports on the root cause of blockers and trade performance to improve future project performance.

"Disperse is uniquely positioned to improve the core execution workflows in construction," says CEO and Founder of Disperse, Felix Neufeld. "Our internal team of architects and engineers has systematically broken down master schedules into task sequences in over a hundred projects across all of the construction verticals we serve. And we have encoded this expertise into our systems. It is a logical next step for us to develop a solution that applies this knowledge and helps project teams forgo the time-consuming busy work usually required for short-term planning. By making this process less cumbersome for teams, Lookahead helps construction teams plan more effectively, avoid work stoppage, and reduce ambiguity and, bottom line, build faster."

Key Benefits:

Faster short-term planning : Collaboratively plan the next 1-4 weeks of work with flexible task sequencing. Avoid wasting time with tedious, repetitive manual input with pre-built, project-specific task cards. Eliminate back forth needed to understand the current state in the field with automatic tasks status updates when integrated with Impulse.

: Collaboratively plan the next 1-4 weeks of work with flexible task sequencing. Avoid wasting time with tedious, repetitive manual input with pre-built, project-specific task cards. Eliminate back forth needed to understand the current state in the field with automatic tasks status updates when integrated with Impulse. Clear direction on upcoming work: Simple to understand, visual representation of work ensures teams have a clear direction of upcoming work. Single source of truth that the project team can trust and refer to. Easily share the latest task list with trades or executives with an export to Excel function.

Simple to understand, visual representation of work ensures teams have a clear direction of upcoming work. Single source of truth that the project team can trust and refer to. Easily share the latest task list with trades or executives with an export to Excel function. Unblock weekly delivery: Follow blockers through to resolution with a simple, intuitive view and easy export to Excel function. Capture the root cause for each blocker to help coordinate next steps. Easily redeploy resources with views into outstanding work for each work zone. Manage exceptions to the plan by searching or modifying pre-built task cards or by creating your own.

Follow blockers through to resolution with a simple, intuitive view and easy export to Excel function. Capture the root cause for each blocker to help coordinate next steps. Easily redeploy resources with views into outstanding work for each work zone. Manage exceptions to the plan by searching or modifying pre-built task cards or by creating your own. ??Incorporate learnings into future planning: Centralise information by tracking blockers directly on task cards. Evaluate trade performance to inform future work. Apply insight with root cause analysis of prior blockers to optimise planning delivery for later work.

Learn More About Lookahead

Head over to www.disperse.io/lookahead to learn more.

About Disperse.io

Disperse is a building productivity provider with the mission to unlock the future of building. We create turn-key solutions because we know that construction teams are busy. Rather than relying on manual input, we ingest project documents, scan project sites, and analyse site data to ensure our solutions deliver value to project teams from day one. Impulse, our visual performance management solution, delivers actionable insights in an intuitive format so project teams can focus on driving progress on-site. Lookahead, our short-term planning solution, allows teams to get straight to planning and overcoming blockers without cumbersome busy work. Together, these solutions generate meaningful insights for project teams so that they can make smarter decisions to build better, faster.

Founded in 2015, we have worked on over 130 projects across the UK, EU, US, and Saudi Arabia spanning all types of vertical construction. We combine Artificial Intelligence and Human Expertise to ensure we deliver value to our customers at scale. Learn more about us at disperse.io.

