CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Q12023 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenues of $2.7 million, up 12% year-over-year

Healthcare revenues of $2.4 million, up 14% year-over-year

Net income from operations of $134,000, or 5% of revenues

Cash increased by $591,000 to $4.4 million from December 31 st , 2022

, 2022 Company received industry recognition with three new creative and social media awards

Management Commentary

"The end of our first quarter of 2023 marked our thirteenth consecutive quarter over quarter revenue growth and our twelfth consecutive quarter of profitability," remarked David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. "As a company we remain focused on profitable growth while making strategic investments. We will look to accelerate our investments where we can see an improvement in the growth and delivery of our services. Our expectations are we will continue to see top line revenue growth, while maintaining our profitability, and generating cash from operations in 2023."

Financial Review for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Total revenues were approximately $2.7 million for the three months, as compared to the approximately $2.5 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2022. This was an increase of approximately $297,000 or 12% when compared to the three months of 2022.

The company reported net income for the first quarter of approximately $134,000 or 5% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $122,000 or 5% of total revenues reported for the first quarter of 2022.

The company finished the first quarter with approximately $4.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to approximately $3.8 million at the end of 2022.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir (LiveWorld's Investor Relations page) or at www.otcmarkets.com.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a full-service, digital agency with deep social, creative, and compliance expertise that helps companies spark emotional connections, build stronger customer relationships, and drive behavior change. We operate at the intersection of bold creative rooted in strategy that captivates and resonates, social engagement that activates human interactions, and compliance to streamline processes, enabling innovative programs.

With over 27 years of making connections, we leverage our social media DNA and technology prowess to deliver emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld's current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld's ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld's ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) March 31 December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 4,392 $ 3,801 Accounts receivable, net 2,682 2,583 Prepaid expenses 289 180 Total current assets 7,363 6,564 Property and equipment, net 40 43 Other assets 26 26 Total assets $ 7,429 $ 6,633 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 248 $ 203 Accrued employee expenses 514 791 Other accrued liabilities 88 52 Deferred revenue 2,126 1,326 Total current liabilities 2,976 2,372 Total liabilities 2,976 2,372 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 143,941 143,883 Accumulated deficit (139,522 ) (139,656 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,453 4,261 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,429 $ 6,633

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 2,748 $ 2,451 Cost of revenues 1,316 1,238 Gross Margin 1,432 1,213 Operating Expense Product development 259 202 Sales and marketing 430 401 General and administrative 608 483 Total operating expense 1,297 1,086 Income from operations 135 127 Income before tax 135 127 Other Income 1 ------------ Provision for income taxes 2 5 Net income from operations 134 122 Basic income per share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 62,694,122 68,916,821 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 15 $ 9 Product development 3 1 Sales and marketing 8 4 General and administrative 33 12 Total stock-based compensation $ 59 $ 26

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 134 $ 122 Adjustments to reconcile net income provided by operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 7 6 Stock-based compensation 59 26 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (99 ) (878 ) Other assets (109 ) (232 ) Accounts payable 46 79 Accrued liabilities (241 ) (264 ) Deferred revenue 799 525 Net cash provided by operating activities 596 (616 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (5 ) (3 ) Net cash provided by investing activities (5 ) (3 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options ------------- ------------ Net cash provided by financing activities ------------- ------------ Change in cash and cash equivalent 591 (619 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,801 3,551 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,392 $ 2,932 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income tax paid $ 2 $ 5

Contacts

LiveWorld Contacts



IR Contact:

David Houston

LiveWorld

dhouston@liveworld.com

(408) 615-8496



PR Contact:

Matthew Hammer

LiveWorld

mhammer@liveworld.com

(737) 212-9739