Donnerstag, 11.05.2023

WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
11.05.2023 | 16:01
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 11-May-2023 / 16:29 MSK

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                         Anton Maksimenko 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Head of HR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                            Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                         Fix Price Group PLC 
                                                  549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                                  Global Depositary 
                                                  Receipts 
1.      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
1) 
 
a)      Identification code 
                                                  ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                                  Disposal 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                  Price   Volume 
                                                  355,00   1269 
                                                  355,10   610 
                                                  355,20   180 
                                                  355,30   225 
                                                  355,40   382 
                                                  355,50   429 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                  355,60   96 
                                                  355,70   225 
                                                  355,80   84 
                                                  356,00   629 
                                                  356,10   191 
                                                  356,20   117 
                                                  356,30   63 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                                  1599375.50 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                                  4500 
       Price                                        355.417 
e)      Date of the transaction                               2023-04-28 
f)      Place of the transaction                               Moscow Exchange 
g)      Currency                                       RUB - Russian Ruble

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 243152 
EQS News ID:  1631073 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1631073&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2023 09:29 ET (13:29 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.