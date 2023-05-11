Tehrani Law, LLC: How to Win Big in Traffic Accident Law: Tehrani Law's Unique Connection with Clients and Social Media Strategy

GAITHERSBURG, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Tehrani Law, LLC is revolutionizing the legal industry for traffic accident victims. Led by the award-winning CEO of Tehrani Law, Virginia Tehrani , Esq., the firm's unique approach combines a personal touch with an unmatched social media strategy. Through their professional quality podcasts - " The Law Unscripted " and " The Legal Weekly Wine " - their YouTube channels, their social media accounts, and their websites, the team simplifies complex legal, medical, and insurance concepts, demystifying the legal process for those in need. Since opening its doors on January 1st, Tehrani Law, LLC has made it their mission to connect with clients like never before, ensuring that victims of all forms of traffic accidents have the knowledge and support they need, "because you never need a lawyer 'til you do."

A Laser Focused Practice

Despite many peers and friends telling her it will be limiting for her business, Virginia focuses purely on traffic accidents . Car, truck, bus, van, train, motorcycle, bicycle, pedestrians, or more and more frequently - electric scooters or last-mile mobility devices. With this carefully defined practice area, Virginia is uniquely qualified to represent victims of accidents, something she was called to do during her 17 years as a trial attorney representing victims of crimes and of accidents.

True Family Business - A Direct Benefit for Clients

Virginia is the lead attorney at Tehrani Law who, in addition to her J.D., has her Master of Law (LLM) in Litigation and Dispute Resolution. Her twin sister runs the operations and finance of the business, in addition to the social media campaigns. Her husband runs the high-tech podcasting production and their second company, The Law Unscripted LLC (which hosts the podcasts and YouTube channel, and which also provides bar examination preparation, law student support and education, and mock trial teaching and coaching). Her father, a preeminent scholar of the Constitution and amending process, professor of political science, and Dean of the Honors College of Middle Tennessee State University, provides wisdom and guidance for the entire law practice, as well as expert guest appearances on the podcasts and lecturing for The Law Unscripted's bar preparation business. This supportive family approach means clients and law students alike have access to a broad range of resources at an amazing value. As Virginia puts it, "We all work together as a family to make sure people get the correct information, education, and help they need."

True Understanding - The Pain and Process

Virgina has been through serious medical issues in her life that have given her a real perspective in understanding and relating to clients. She knows firsthand the pain of medical treatments, tests, and procedures, and the waiting for results. Her empathy for the physical and emotional pain her client experience due to the negligence of others gives her special and personal insight into the healing process. The stress and confusion in dealing with insurance companies and medical bills put her right there beside her clients as she fights to get them the justice they deserve.

True Connection - Meeting Clients Where They Are

Tehrani Law meets its clients where they are. While they maintain a modern, tech-enabled physical office in Maryland, the connection can come through any of the social media channels, Zoom, Teams, or Google Meet video calls, and in-person meetings at a client's home, business, or medical facility. Removing all the overhead for a large stuffy law office keeps Tehrani Law lean and mean - fighting for the rights of victims. "We use all the modern tools so clients can really know us, relate to us, and connect with us as easily and most conveniently as possible. Clients want a strong, courageous, and successful lawyer, but they also want someone caring and human. That's what we are at Tehrani Law."

True Commitment - Expressed With Compassion

Virginia's commitment to her clients was in her blood from day one. Back when she was practicing criminal defense law, she had a client in and out of the judicial system on drug charges who ultimately ended up in jail. Virginia fought to have her placed in a residential program, visited her regularly, and provided support long after their legal representation relationship ended. This client became one of the very few in her peer group that beat her demons, stayed sober, graduated college with a degree in social work, and became a drug rehabilitation counselor for others. The client credits Virginia with guiding her into her new life, and this is a perfect example of her commitment to the clients she takes on - going well above and beyond the requirements of any representation or business arrangement.

True Community - Giving Back Through Education

Virginia, her family, and her team are fully integrated into the Maryland and Virginia communities. Their focus on giving back is through multiple educational podcast series available on their website, as well as their informative blog . These podcasts and blog posts are accessible and in a conversational tone, the opposite of a jargon-filled legal lecture. Topics range from insurance and liability tips for parents of new drivers to navigating the medical and auto insurance landscape. Virginia explains, "I want to show people what my personal insurance situation looks like!", as she discusses PIP, uninsured, underinsured policies, and stacked and unstacked distinctions. "I want people to know that I take my own advice." In addition to having a better-informed community, Virginia has found that her educational content has led to better employees and smarter practitioners that can provide more thoughtful and streamlined service to clients.

The plan for this summer is to create a vlog following the entire bar preparations of Chelsey Rogers, an intern at Tehrani Law who graduates from law school in May. With Virginia helping her through the experience, and having it documented in real time, other students will have a better understanding of what strategies work and what works best for them. You can join their journey on the website www.thelawunscripted.com and on social media (which can be accessed through the website or on individual platforms).

If you or someone you know has been in ANY kind of traffic accident, you need to make Tehrani Law, LLC your first call. Remember, "because you never need a lawyer 'til you do."

