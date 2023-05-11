OPPO Find N2 Flip Will Be Among First Devices Worldwide to Receive the Android 14 Beta 1 Update

- OPPO's latest foldable phone, the Find N2 Flip, will receive the new Google Android 14 Beta 1 update

- Developers can experiment with new features and APIs on their flip phones, and Android 14 includes updates to enhance productivity, performance, privacy, security, and user customization

DUBAI, UAE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO today announced its newly launched foldable phone, the Find N2 Flip will be among the first smartphones in the world to receive the new Google Android 14 Beta 1 update. Developers and early-adopters can get their hands on the developer's version of ColorOS, which is built around the first beta of Android 14, to experiment with new features and APIs on their OPPO flip phone.





"OPPO's Find N2 Flip sets a high bar for new flip smartphones. We have combined industry-leading engineering and innovation with intuitive design principles to create the Find N2 Flip," said Peter Dohyung Lee, head of the flagship product line at OPPO. "Cooperating with Google, OPPO recently brought the Speech-to-Text feature to the cover screen of the Find N2 Flip. Further with Android 14, we will continue to take foldable phones to new heights by combining cutting-edge hardware with unparalleled software."

Android 14 brings several updates aimed at enhancing productivity, performance, privacy, security, and user customization. It offers more intuitive system user interfaces, such as the new mid-display back arrow and an improved system share sheet. The system also allows apps to limit visibility of specified views only to accessibility services, which strengthens users' privacy. Foldable devices present an opportunity for innovative app development, and developers are encouraged to use Android APIs, tools, and resources provided by Google to build apps designed for large and small screens.

The flip phone boasts one of the largest cover screens of its kind, the most invisible crease with its New Generation Flexion Hinge, the day-long battery life with SUPERVOOC flash charging. Moreover, it comes with the promise of four major ColorOS updates and five years of security updates for global users.

Developers can download the developer's version of ColorOS built around Android 14 Beta 1 here right now. Later this year, global users of the Find N2 Flip can look forward to enjoying the public version of ColorOS based on Android 14.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom "Periscope" camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074864/OPPO_Google_IO_2023.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oppo-find-n2-flip-will-be-among-first-devices-worldwide-to-receive-the-android-14-beta-1-update-301822374.html