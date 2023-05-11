Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 11.5.2023

|Enento Group Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|11.5.2023
|Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 11.5.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|11.5.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ENENTO
|Amount
|2,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|19.1380
|EUR
|Total cost
|38,276.00
|EUR
|Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 65 500 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 11.5.2023
|On behalf of Enento Group Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information:
|Arto Paukku
|Investor Relations Officer
|tel. +358 50 469 5380
|www.enento.com
Attachment
- Enento 11.5 trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fde74777-0aaf-4d07-a7dd-76d8eac5128d)