ClasShare Unveils FilmForKids, an Online Community for Young Entertainers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Edtech company ClasShare has announced the launch of its novel online community, FilmForKids, a platform that aims to connect parents with filmmakers to help aspiring child actors and influencers gain opportunities to the competitive industry, and start building portfolios that they can turn into viable careers.

FilmForKids serves as a community for parents, instructors, filmmakers, and students who wish to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. The community offers a network of filmmakers that kids can connect with in a safe and supervised space. Students can participate in live cohort-based classes and audition for short films and commercials, all produced by ClasShare.

ClasShare's first film featuring student actors, "Power Forward," has been accepted into 6 film festivals worldwide including the Atlanta Children's Film Festival. The company's next short film, "All You've Got," is scheduled to film in April. ClasShare is also running a crowdfunding campaign for "All You've Got" on Seed & Spark.

The company has gained traction since its inception in Jan 2021 due to its unique focus on empowering students to learn through entertainment; ClasShare's growth has enabled the launch of FilmForKids with the hopes that aspiring actors, influencers, and filmmakers can connect in a guided, safe environment. The company offers a unique and proprietary blend of educational resources, such as video content, webinars, interactive activities, and live classes.

FilmForKids promotes a community-building aspect that encourages collaboration and allows members to connect with talented filmmakers, with the goal of playing lead roles in films. The platform provides a safe space for parents with kid actors to learn about the intricate world of filmmaking and entertainment, as well as the other casting opportunities for young actors.

CEO and founder, Wei Hunter, states that she started ClasShare in response to the fact that the entertainment industry has limited opportunities for young actors and filmmakers. As a serial entrepreneur and mother of a young aspiring actor, she established ClasShare with a mission to help kids build successful career paths. "Studies reflect that more than 85% of kids aged 8-17 are on social media, and 30% of them dream of being actors or influencers," Hunter shares. "But there just aren't enough opportunities for them to realize these aspirations."

Hunter and her team built a social and learning community with the idea that high-quality resources, such as videos and interactive class materials, could combine education with entertainment. As the company grew to accommodate more than 200 students from around the world, Hunter's team realized the need for a community like FilmForKids.

"We've gotten interest from startup accelerators, angel groups, and VCs," Hunter reveals. "Within the next 5 years, we hope our company can reach unicorn status. Reaching a valuation of at least $1 billion is an ambitious goal for any startup but based on the market size and our unique business model, we feel that it is achievable."

ClasShare targets a growing market of parents with kids ages 8-16 who want to be actors and influencers. As social media and entertainment continue to play a significant role in children's lives, there is a large potential customer base for ClasShare to tap into. Hunter feels that this significant market growth has impacted her company, which - by combining education with entertainment - has developed a unique approach in the edtech industry.

"By providing FilmForKids, we're offering an interactive platform that we expect will grow along with our company," Hunter affirms. "We hope to launch our own educational and social app in the near future, connecting kids from all over the world, making film productions accessible to kids who have this dream. We also hope that our commitment to creating a safe and creative community will continue to attract investors and help us gain traction in the market."

Hunter shares that her company has spent its time since moving headquarters to Atlanta, Georgia, in 2021 building a strong network of connections in the film industry. This has significantly helped the team to produce high-quality video content and expand the company's reach to 2B customers. "We are well prepared to help other Edtech companies create video contents and marketing for their services/products," she states. "By doing so, we are providing job opportunities to our talented students."

Lastly, Hunter states that ClasShare, through FilmForKids, is experiencing continued growth and has plans in place to create new features, resources, and services to its platform. "We want to teach kids other marketable skills such as content creation, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship," Hunter says. "Our goal is to give kids a head start that will help set them up for life."

About ClasShare

ClasShare is an edtech & entertainment company that provides innovative learning resources for parents and kids, with a focus on promoting the skills and talents of child actors and influencers. The company's mission is to help kids build their successful career paths before they go to college. ClasShare's suite of online learning resources includes a range of educational tools and resources and the company offers an online community specifically for child actors/influencers.

