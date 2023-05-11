BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)





ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND





11 May 2023



The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2023 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 3 July 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 19 May 2023 (ex dividend date is 18 May 2023).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427



