Donnerstag, 11.05.2023
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Tradegate
08.05.23
13:29 Uhr
0,386 Euro
+0,003
+0,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.05.2023 | 19:12
Capita plc - Announcement of AGM Results

PR Newswire

London, May 11

11 May 2023

Capita plc

Announcement of AGM Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held at 11 a.m. on 11 May 2023, at 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, were approved by the shareholders which were voted by way of a poll. The Board would like to thank all shareholders who participated in the AGM. The results of the poll for each resolution are provided in the table below.

RESOLUTIONVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% OF
ISC VOTED		VOTES
WITHHELD
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:
1To approve the Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022.1,162,623,23399.98203,0390.021,162,826,27269.04%1,083,179
2To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.1,120,642,45196.2943,174,7953.711.163,817,24669.10%92,205
3To re-elect Jonathan Lewis as a Director.1,154,090,72399.169,737,2450.841,163,827,96869.10%80,233
4To re-elect Tim Weller as a Director.1,159,696,22799.644,131,7410.361,163,827,96869.10%80,233
5To re-elect David Lowden as a Director.1,158,764,15799.575,022,1790.431,163,786,33669.10%121,865
6To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director.1,161,075,05899.772,711,3030.231,163,786,36169.10%121,840
7To re-elect Nneka Abulokwe as a Director.1,161,203,36099.782,582,0010.221,163,785,36169.10%122,840
8To re-elect Neelam Dhawan as a Director.1,160,977,69699.762,808,6650.241,163,786,36169.10%121,840
9To elect Brian McArthur-Muscroft as a Director.1,163,335,36899.96447,3160.041,163,782,68469.10%125,517
10To elect Janine Goodchild as a Director.1,105,776,45395.0258,008,1734.981,163,784,62669.10%123,575
11To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company.1,161,264,25599.782,524,0560.221,163,788,31169.10%121,140
12To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to ?x the Auditor's remuneration.1,163,170,99999.94674,1120.061,163,845,11169.10%63,090
13To authorise the Directors to allot shares.1,159,896,32999.663,909,7350.341,163,806,06469.10%103,387
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
14To authorise the Company to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights.1,162,621,72199.901,174,5190.101,163,796,24069.10%113,211
15To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.1,145,851,59698.4518,016,6611.551,163,868,25769.10%41,194
16To authorise market purchase of shares.1,161,064,90999.782,548,2040.221,163,613,11369.09%296,338

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and can be viewed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:Claire Denton, Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary, 020 7799 1525

© 2023 PR Newswire
