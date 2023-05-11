Floki To Reach 500 Million People Through Partnership With World Table Tennis

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Floki has formed a strategic partnership with World Table Tennis (WTT), the organisation created by the International Table Tennis Foundation (ITTF), which is the governing body for all national table tennis associations. This further legitimises Floki and will expose the brand to over 500 million people all over the world.

This is the first ever cryptocurrency-related partnership that the WTT has entered into and will provide Floki with a significant global platform that will expand its reach to hundreds of millions of table tennis fans. This partnership is a testament to the dedication, focus and seriousness of the Floki brand. Floki has been renowned for its impactful marketing plays and strong partnerships. The partnership with WTT adds to these efforts.

This partnership will publicise the Floki brand throughout the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships via TV and other digital platforms, such as match table LED displays, table-side A-boards, WTT website brand mark placement, a global press release and social media posts across the Global WTT social channels. The 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships will take place from May 20 to 28 at the ICC Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa.

In addition to the massive global reach of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Final, we expect that this partnership will give Floki and its flagship metaverse game Valhalla significant exposure in China and Hong Kong, key regions that are expected to play a significant role in the adoption of crypto this year and beyond. Floki will also be releasing the highly anticipated Chinese version of Valhalla.

Table tennis was declared the national sport in China in 1952. It is currently the number one and most-watched sport in China, with over 337 million people actively following the sport in the country, which is home to 116 world champions. The WTT Championships Finals is the world's largest table tennis event, attracting a young, digitally connected fanbase. Around 75% of the audience are aged between 16 and 49, and they are highly educated and well informed. This is the ideal demographic and an ideal target audience for crypto.

BTOK PARTNERSHIP EXTENDED UNTIL END OF THE YEAR

In addition to the exciting WTT news, Floki has extended its partnership with Btok until the end of the year. Btok is the biggest crypto social media platform in China. The partnership was initially announced earlier this year as a part of our plan to introduce the Floki cryptocurrency to the wider population of Chinese crypto users. The initial partnership was expected to run for 3 months and feature Floki in four premium locations on the platform.

The extended partnership will allow Floki to make a much bigger impact in China, as Floki will be featured in two more spots in addition to the original four that were already announced. It will also run for a full year, making it impossible for Chinese crypto users to miss Floki throughout the year.

The timing of these partnerships is strategic, and they are happening at a great time, as Hong Kong is expected to legalise crypto trading for its citizens on June 1. Hong Kong's latest crypto moves are widely regarded as a test bed for similar wider legislative changes in China in the near future, and many affluent Chinese investors are known to use Hong Kong as a conduit for their cryptocurrency trading.

About Floki

Floki is one of the biggest cryptocurrency success stories in the world, having disrupted the crypto industry by providing solid utility while leveraging the power of memes to ensure mainstream appeal and adoption. Floki has developed a play-to-earn NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, a digital asset locker under the FlokiFi umbrella, and a crypto education platform, and it has just recently been listed on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.

Floki also believes in helping via charitable causes, like its most recent NFT sales, the proceeds of which went directly to the Turkey Earthquake Relief Efforts through Binance Charity.

