Donnerstag, 11.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Xetra
11.05.23
17:35 Uhr
111,15 Euro
+0,25
+0,23 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
11.05.2023 | 20:02
IBM and Texas A&M AgriLife Team Up To Help Farmers Address Water Scarcity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Water scarcity affects the livelihoods of small farmers around the world. IBM and Texas A&M AgriLife are collaborating through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator to deploy and scale Liquid Prep, a tech solution that provides "when to water" decision support to farmers, in arid regions of the United States.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754347/IBM-and-Texas-AM-AgriLife-Team-Up-To-Help-Farmers-Address-Water-Scarcity

