Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - Nurcapital Corporation Ltd. (TSXV: NCL.H) (the "Company") announces that its previously announced letter of intent with Caravel Resources Corp. dated March 31, 2023, has been terminated. The Company will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.

